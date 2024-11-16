SKICAT

A meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture.

MenoSKICAT

PozíciaNo.2077

Trhová kapitalizácia$0,00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0,00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0,00%

Počet coinov v obehu990 154 868

Max. počet coinov v obehu990 154 867

Celková ponuka990 154 867

Rýchlosť obehu1%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.05305312849743279,2024-12-10

Najnižšia cena0.000119803525626322,2024-11-16

Verejný blockchainBASE

Sektor

Sociálne siete

