SHIB

Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.

MenoSHIB

PozíciaNo.19

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu0.0022%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%

Počet coinov v obehu589,249,738,948,632.8

Max. počet coinov v obehu589,552,695,333,683

Celková ponuka589,504,168,190,509.2

Rýchlosť obehu0.9994%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.000088450814267188,2021-10-28

Najnižšia cena0.00000000008164606,2020-09-01

Verejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociálne siete

