RING
Darwinia Network, as an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange and market. The native tokens for Darwinia Network is RING, RING can be used as gas for transactions. Gas include transaction fees, contract execution fees, network bandwidth charges, storage fees, and more.
MenoRING
PozíciaNo.1674
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.01%
Počet coinov v obehu1,704,935,281
Max. počet coinov v obehu0
Celková ponuka2,099,840,880
Rýchlosť obehu%
Dátum vydania2020-01-01 00:00:00
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum0.30641049,2021-03-14
Najnižšia cena0.000865575804800563,2025-04-10
Verejný blockchainETH
ÚvodDarwinia Network, as an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange and market. The native tokens for Darwinia Network is RING, RING can be used as gas for transactions. Gas include transaction fees, contract execution fees, network bandwidth charges, storage fees, and more.
Sektor
Sociálne siete
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.