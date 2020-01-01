RING

Darwinia Network, as an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange and market. The native tokens for Darwinia Network is RING, RING can be used as gas for transactions. Gas include transaction fees, contract execution fees, network bandwidth charges, storage fees, and more.

PozíciaNo.1674

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.01%

Počet coinov v obehu1,704,935,281

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka2,099,840,880

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania2020-01-01 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.30641049,2021-03-14

Najnižšia cena0.000865575804800563,2025-04-10

Verejný blockchainETH

