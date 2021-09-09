QUACK

QUACK is 100% community-driven, governance-based, and transparent. The first of its kind, Hyper-Deflationary Token with Real Utility. Make the most out of your crypto with QUACK: Invest. Build. Earn. Win. QUACK is building a community of people that are ready to work hard and contribute towards that goal is a priority. We aim to become the future of a safe and secure investing and fundraising platform, where you can also win a jackpot raffle for holding, and play lotto that pays out every hour, day, week and month.

MenoQUACK

PozíciaNo.967

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%

Počet coinov v obehu44,085,961,274,152,300

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka46,775,855,335,611,000

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.000000025288914506,2021-12-11

Najnižšia cena0,2021-09-09

Verejný blockchainBSC

ÚvodQUACK is 100% community-driven, governance-based, and transparent. The first of its kind, Hyper-Deflationary Token with Real Utility. Make the most out of your crypto with QUACK: Invest. Build. Earn. Win. QUACK is building a community of people that are ready to work hard and contribute towards that goal is a priority. We aim to become the future of a safe and secure investing and fundraising platform, where you can also win a jackpot raffle for holding, and play lotto that pays out every hour, day, week and month.

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.

MEXC je váš najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu. Preskúmajte poprednú svetovú burzu kryptomien na nákup, obchodovanie a zarábanie krypta. Obchodujte s Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereom ETH a viac ako 3,000 altcoinmi.
Hľadať
Obľúbené
QUACK/USDT
RichQUACK
----
--
24 hod High
--
24 hod Low
--
24 hod objem (QUACK)
--
24 hod množstvo (USDT)
--
Graf
Info
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Trhové obchody
Spot
Otvorené príkazy（0）
História príkazov
História obchodu
Otvorené pozície (0)
MEXC je váš najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu. Preskúmajte poprednú svetovú burzu kryptomien na nákup, obchodovanie a zarábanie krypta. Obchodujte s Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereom ETH a viac ako 3,000 altcoinmi.
QUACK/USDT
RichQUACK
--
--‎--
24 hod High
--
24 hod Low
--
24 hod objem (QUACK)
--
24 hod množstvo (USDT)
--
Graf
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Info
Otvorené príkazy（0）
História príkazov
História obchodu
Otvorené pozície (0)
network_iconNenormálna sieť
Hranica 1
Online zákaznícky servis
Loading...