PozíciaNo.967
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%
Počet coinov v obehu44,085,961,274,152,300
Max. počet coinov v obehu0
Celková ponuka46,775,855,335,611,000
Rýchlosť obehu%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum0.000000025288914506,2021-12-11
Najnižšia cena0,2021-09-09
Verejný blockchainBSC
ÚvodQUACK is 100% community-driven, governance-based, and transparent. The first of its kind, Hyper-Deflationary Token with Real Utility. Make the most out of your crypto with QUACK: Invest. Build. Earn. Win. QUACK is building a community of people that are ready to work hard and contribute towards that goal is a priority. We aim to become the future of a safe and secure investing and fundraising platform, where you can also win a jackpot raffle for holding, and play lotto that pays out every hour, day, week and month.
