ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

PozíciaNo.2280

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)1.19%

Počet coinov v obehu12,505,374.7

Max. počet coinov v obehu21,000,000

Celková ponuka12,505,374.7

Rýchlosť obehu0.5954%

Dátum vydania2019-05-25 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Najnižšia cena0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Verejný blockchainPCX

