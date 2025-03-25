PARTI

Particle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.

MenoPARTI

PozíciaNo.519

Trhová kapitalizácia$0,00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0,00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)16,97%

Počet coinov v obehu233 000 000

Max. počet coinov v obehu1 000 000 000

Celková ponuka1 000 000 000

Rýchlosť obehu0.233%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.428008274672332,2025-03-25

Najnižšia cena0.14025354993418265,2025-04-19

Verejný blockchainBSC

Sektor

Sociálne siete

