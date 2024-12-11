MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

MenoMYSTERY

PozíciaNo.1915

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%

Počet coinov v obehu420,690,000,000,000

Max. počet coinov v obehu420,690,000,000,000

Celková ponuka420,690,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu1%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Najnižšia cena0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Verejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociálne siete

