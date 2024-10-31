MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

MenoMOCA

PozíciaNo.190

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.66%

Počet coinov v obehu2,676,888,888.2

Max. počet coinov v obehu8,888,888,888

Celková ponuka8,888,888,888

Rýchlosť obehu0.3011%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Najnižšia cena0.060944994004711456,2024-10-31

Verejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociálne siete

