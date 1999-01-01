MILLE

Mille is a groundbreaking, diversified decentralized app ecosystem, encompassing features such as a decentralized wallet, SWAP one-click exchange system, decentralized exchange (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, digital collectibles (NFTs), metaverse, lottery pool benefits, market prediction system, Mille chain, cross-chain services, grounded ecology, decentralized lending services, and LaunchPad incubator. Our mission is to drive the development of blockchain technology and offer users a secure, efficient, and convenient digital ecosystem.

MenoMILLE

PozíciaNo.

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0

Počet coinov v obehu--

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka200,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum,

Najnižšia cena,

Verejný blockchainBSC

ÚvodMille is a groundbreaking, diversified decentralized app ecosystem, encompassing features such as a decentralized wallet, SWAP one-click exchange system, decentralized exchange (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, digital collectibles (NFTs), metaverse, lottery pool benefits, market prediction system, Mille chain, cross-chain services, grounded ecology, decentralized lending services, and LaunchPad incubator. Our mission is to drive the development of blockchain technology and offer users a secure, efficient, and convenient digital ecosystem.

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.