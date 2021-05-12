LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

MenoLAT

PozíciaNo.749

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.06%

Počet coinov v obehu6,591,597,630.619468

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka10,250,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania2021-05-12 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.89407158,2021-05-12

Najnižšia cena0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Verejný blockchainLAT

Sektor

