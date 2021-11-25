KILT

KILT – Represent Your Identity Without Revealing Your Identity You can tell a lot about a person in Scotland by looking at their kilt! But while the individual pattern can represent the “clan” or affiliations of the wearer, it doesn’t reveal private details, like their name or address. Similarly, KILT Protocol provides a way to represent your identity without revealing things you prefer to keep private. KILT brings the old process of trust in real-world verifiable credentials (passport, driving licence, certificate, etc.) to the digital world, while keeping your data private and in your possession. KILT can also be used to create identifiers for machines, services and anything that identities can be built on.

PozíciaNo.1758

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.30%

Počet coinov v obehu49,420,140

Max. počet coinov v obehu290,560,000

Celková ponuka151,251,450

Rýchlosť obehu0.17%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum13.488766265013377,2021-11-25

Najnižšia cena0.030651272850522195,2025-04-10

Verejný blockchainKILT

