IMGNAI

imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom. Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn. $imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.

MenoIMGNAI

PozíciaNo.2539

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%

Počet coinov v obehu776,833,333

Max. počet coinov v obehu1,000,000,000

Celková ponuka1,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.7768%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.05708035719415594,2023-11-20

Najnižšia cena0.000046877671460728,2025-04-24

Verejný blockchainNONE

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.

