imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom.
Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn.
$imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.
PozíciaNo.2539
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%
Počet coinov v obehu776,833,333
Max. počet coinov v obehu1,000,000,000
Celková ponuka1,000,000,000
Rýchlosť obehu0.7768%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum0.05708035719415594,2023-11-20
Najnižšia cena0.000046877671460728,2025-04-24
Verejný blockchainNONE
Sociálne siete
