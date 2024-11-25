HAROLD

Welcome to HAROLD, the memecoin inspired by the iconic internet sensation, Harold “Hide the Pain.” Our story is as unique as Harold’s smile. After the project’s original developer executed a rugpull, the resilient Harold community stepped up, took control, and turned the situation around. In true Harold fashion, we embraced the pain, hid it with a grin, and transformed HAROLD into a symbol of resilience and humor.

PozíciaNo.1266

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.03%

Počet coinov v obehu787,005,431

Max. počet coinov v obehu1,000,000,000

Celková ponuka999,993,177.5

Rýchlosť obehu0.787%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.04644192256997726,2024-12-28

Najnižšia cena0.000243196545487044,2024-11-25

Verejný blockchainSOL

