GAMESTOP
GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.
MenoGAMESTOP
PozíciaNo.609
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%
Počet coinov v obehu411,297,484,026
Max. počet coinov v obehu420,690,000,000
Celková ponuka411,297,484,026
Rýchlosť obehu0.9776%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12
Najnižšia cena0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17
Verejný blockchainETH
Sektor
Sociálne siete
