Step app is the first app on the Step Protocol, developed by their core team, that creates a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy. Allowing users to simply walk, jog, or run to socialize, play, and earn on its platform. Beyond their ecosystem’s proprietary technology, Step app is built upon a massive community of go-to users and fitness ambassadors. $FITFI is the governance token and gas token of Step Protocol, and the utility token of the core FitFi experience.

PozíciaNo.1257

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.07%

Počet coinov v obehu3,842,500,000

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka4,600,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.7346252898164236,2022-05-06

Najnižšia cena0.001298148359450116,2025-04-07

Verejný blockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

