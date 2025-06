CWEB

Coinweb addresses fundamental problems with current blockchain technology. Coinweb aims to be the first general-purpose blockchain platform to deliver true interoperability for real world usage. To achieve this, we are actively approaching collaboration with traditional businesses. The core building block at the foundation of Coinweb’s unique approach is the InChain architecture. It is the InChain architecture that allows Coinweb dApps to deliver our radical new solutions to fundamental problems. InChain architecture makes it possible to take maximum advantage of blockchain interoperability with fewer tradeoffs. The InChain architecture proves the state of a blockchain in a different way. This has huge implications for the Coinweb platform and dApps. With this new approach, it is possible to retain properties of the underlying chains and dramatically increase the efficiency and usefulness of dApps.

MenoCWEB

PozíciaNo.1075

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.01%

Počet coinov v obehu2,381,575,523.392839

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka7,606,600,316.36441

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.2291046336121001,2021-12-30

Najnižšia cena0.002591508009333228,2024-08-31

Verejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociálne siete

