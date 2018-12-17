CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

PozíciaNo.35

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu0.0008%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.31%

Počet coinov v obehu26,571,560,696

Max. počet coinov v obehu100,000,000,000

Celková ponuka97,543,210,869

Rýchlosť obehu0.2657%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Najnižšia cena0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Verejný blockchainETH

