CGX
Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets.
Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.
MenoCGX
PozíciaNo.2714
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.06%
Počet coinov v obehu173,198,643
Max. počet coinov v obehu1,000,000,000
Celková ponuka1,000,000,000
Rýchlosť obehu0.1731%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19
Najnižšia cena0.000275046522019916,2025-05-30
Verejný blockchainRONIN
Sektor
Sociálne siete
