Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

PozíciaNo.2714

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.06%

Počet coinov v obehu173,198,643

Max. počet coinov v obehu1,000,000,000

Celková ponuka1,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.1731%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19

Najnižšia cena0.000275046522019916,2025-05-30

Verejný blockchainRONIN

