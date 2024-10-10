CARV

CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

MenoCARV

PozíciaNo.370

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)5.84%

Počet coinov v obehu276,168,722.44

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka1,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum1.3970622423614902,2024-11-02

Najnižšia cena0.23394575433940845,2024-10-10

Verejný blockchainBASE

Sektor

Sociálne siete

