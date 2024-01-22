CAIR

In the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.

PozíciaNo.2786

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%

Počet coinov v obehu887,843,094

Max. počet coinov v obehu888,000,000

Celková ponuka888,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.9998%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum1.0003462854120535,2025-01-31

Najnižšia cena0.00000527437323594,2024-01-22

Verejný blockchainBSC

