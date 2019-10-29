BTM
Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.
MenoBTM
PozíciaNo.1568
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.01%
Počet coinov v obehu1,640,515,591.91
Max. počet coinov v obehu2,100,000,000
Celková ponuka2,100,000,000
Rýchlosť obehu0.7811%
Dátum vydania2019-10-29 00:00:00
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.038 USDT
Celkové maximum1.174780011177063,2018-04-24
Najnižšia cena0.001250525573799252,2025-04-09
Verejný blockchainETH
