BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

MenoBSPT

PozíciaNo.5105

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%

Počet coinov v obehu0

Max. počet coinov v obehu1,000,000,000

Celková ponuka1,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0%

Dátum vydania2022-02-17 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.05 USDT

Celkové maximum0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

Najnižšia cena0.000046788675485017,2025-04-26

Verejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociálne siete

