BSPT
Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.
MenoBSPT
PozíciaNo.5105
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%
Počet coinov v obehu0
Max. počet coinov v obehu1,000,000,000
Celková ponuka1,000,000,000
Rýchlosť obehu0%
Dátum vydania2022-02-17 00:00:00
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.05 USDT
Celkové maximum0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18
Najnižšia cena0.000046788675485017,2025-04-26
Verejný blockchainETH
Sektor
Sociálne siete
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.