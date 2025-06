ARTFI

Artfi is an Art-Technology company on a mission to democratize the $1.7 trillion fine art market. By harnessing the power of NFTs and blockchain technology, Artfi allows collectors to own a stake in valuable works of art. Artfi is a Web3 solution for fine art collecting. The company fractionalizes prominent high-value artworks into multiple NFTs which are sold to the public. Collectors who own Artfi NFTs gain access to the exclusive blue-chip fine art market and diversify their portfolios – all through the speed, security and comfort of the blockchain. The tokenization of real-world assets will be a defining trend of the next decade and Artfi is at the forefront of this process. Artfi fractionalizes physical works of blue chip art so that they can be collectively owned by token holders around the world.

PozíciaNo.2029

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.14%

Počet coinov v obehu130,368,000

Max. počet coinov v obehu1,000,000,000

Celková ponuka1,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.1303%

Dátum vydania2024-06-03 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.03 USDT

Celkové maximum0.03968435458968684,2024-08-02

Najnižšia cena0.006416831473967983,2025-04-13

Verejný blockchainSUI

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.