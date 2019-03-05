ANKR

Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.

PozíciaNo.261

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.13%

Počet coinov v obehu10,000,000,000

Max. počet coinov v obehu10,000,000,000

Celková ponuka10,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu1%

Dátum vydania2019-03-05 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.0066 USDT

Celkové maximum0.22517936,2021-03-28

Najnižšia cena0.000711080622353,2020-03-13

Verejný blockchainETH

