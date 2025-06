AEROBUD

AeroBud is inspired by Sage, a rescue dog. It was created through the meme narrative to bring greater awareness to the current situation of animal shelters and rally a community around a token. Its goal is to build a community that can share their love for pets on the Base ecosystem and provide donations to support animal shelters. As a community-driven token, the team is committed to being transparent by publicly sharing all its transactions on its socials. Aerobud has more liquidity than most memes as the team wanted to create a more stable memecoin.

MenoAEROBUD

PozíciaNo.1044

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.02%

Počet coinov v obehu970,000,000

Max. počet coinov v obehu1,000,000,000

Celková ponuka1,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.97%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.07332252107368196,2024-12-07

Najnižšia cena0.000498990731193964,2024-10-03

Verejný blockchainBASE

