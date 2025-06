1INCH

The 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.

Meno1INCH

PozíciaNo.161

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu0.0001%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)1.31%

Počet coinov v obehu1,387,453,092.5726726

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka1,500,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum7.86665504,2021-05-08

Najnižšia cena0.1494993160665512,2025-04-07

Verejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociálne siete

