ZERA මිල (ZERA)
+7.55%
+28.83%
-2.81%
-2.81%
ZERA (ZERA) තත්ය කාලීන මිල $0.02010773. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0.01523383 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0.02033328 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර ZERA වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. ZERAහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.04713878 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0.01352042 වේ.
කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව ZERA පසුගිය පැය තුල, +7.55% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, +28.83% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -2.81% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.
ZERA හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 20.08M සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 999.37M සමඟින් ZERA හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 999374664.1305952 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 20.08M කි.
අද දිනය තුළ, ZERAහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0045001 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, ZERAහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0037436611 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, ZERAහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, ZERAහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
|කාල සීමාව
|වෙනස (USD)
|වෙනස (%)
|අද
|$ +0.0045001
|+28.83%
|දින 30 යි
|$ -0.0037436611
|-18.61%
|දින 60 යි
|$ 0
|--
|දින 90 යි
|$ 0
|--
What Is ZERA?
ZERA is a zero-knowledge (ZK) privacy protocol on Solana that enables shielded balances, private transfers, and offline-capable peer-to-peer exchange for existing crypto assets (e.g., USDC, USDT, SOL + more). The project is developed by Zera Labs with the goal of providing cash-like privacy while remaining non-custodial and compatible with existing stablecoin rails.
At the protocol level, users deposit supported assets directly into the protocol and receive “cryptographic notes.” These notes can be transferred privately without the need for an internet connection and later withdrawn back to the same underlying asset. The direct-deposit architecture creates an unified, asset-agnostic anonymity set with clean composability for wallets, relayers, and dApps - without wrapped assets or AMM routing
How Does It Work?
ZERA’s core privacy layer is built on well-studied primitives:
Commitments & Nullifiers: Values are committed using Pedersen commitments; unique nullifiers prevent double-spends while keeping linkability hidden.
Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Transactions are proven with succinct zk-SNARKs (e.g., Groth16) so validators verify correctness without learning senders, receivers, or amounts.
Unified Pool: All notes share a common anonymity set. Optional relayers can submit withdrawals for users, helping further break the link between their network activity and identity.
The protocol is non-custodial; users retain control of their keys and notes. Because deposits/withdrawals map to the same underlying assets, accounting remains transparent at the reserve level while individual transfers stay private.
What Is the ZERA Token Used For?
ZERA is a value-accrual token tied to protocol activity. Its design centers on usage-driven, programmatic burns (i.e., a fraction of protocol volume triggers token burns executed by the program). This mechanism ties token supply reduction directly to adoption, while avoiding direct fees on private transactions.
This approach is intended to align stakeholders with protocol growth while minimizing regulatory complexity associated with fee collection or custody.
Founder & Origin
Led & founded by Hayden “Dax” Porter, a former MetaMask engineer with past roles at USAA and Twitter. The initiative began as a critical response to the state of the industry and a push toward “true digital cash” - prioritizing private, permissionless payments over speculation.
Initially charted as a multi-year PhD-by-publication from concept to product, the effort matured into Zera Labs in 2025, expanding the scope to a privacy-preserving cash layer and an extensible ZK ecosystem.
Privacy & Extensibility
ZERA provides private, cash-like transfers for mainstream assets on Solana, couples usage to transparent token burns, and focuses on practical deployability: direct deposits, efficient ZK verification, and a developer-ready stack.
Welcome to the new Zero-knowledge Era.
