සජීවී ZERA සඳහා අද මිල 0.02010773 USD කි. ZERA සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි ZERA මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

ZERA ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

ZERA මිල තොරතුරු

ZERA යනු කුමක්ද

ZERA නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

ZERA ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

ZERA මිල පුරෝකථනය

ZERA ලාංඡනය

ZERA මිල (ZERA)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 ZERA සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

+46.10%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත.
ZERA (ZERA) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 16:24:32 (UTC+8)

ZERA (ZERA) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
පැය 24 පහළ
24H ඉහළ

+7.55%

+28.83%

-2.81%

-2.81%

ZERA (ZERA) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල $0.02010773. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0.01523383 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0.02033328 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර ZERA වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. ZERAහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.04713878 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0.01352042 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව ZERA පසුගිය පැය තුල, +7.55% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, +28.83% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -2.81% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

ZERA (ZERA) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

ZERA හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 20.08M සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 999.37M සමඟින් ZERA හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 999374664.1305952 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 20.08M කි.

ZERA (ZERA) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, ZERAහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0045001 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, ZERAහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0037436611 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, ZERAහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, ZERAහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ +0.0045001+28.83%
දින 30 යි$ -0.0037436611-18.61%
දින 60 යි$ 0--
දින 90 යි$ 0--

ZERA (ZERA) යනු කුමක්ද

What Is ZERA?

ZERA is a zero-knowledge (ZK) privacy protocol on Solana that enables shielded balances, private transfers, and offline-capable peer-to-peer exchange for existing crypto assets (e.g., USDC, USDT, SOL + more). The project is developed by Zera Labs with the goal of providing cash-like privacy while remaining non-custodial and compatible with existing stablecoin rails.

At the protocol level, users deposit supported assets directly into the protocol and receive “cryptographic notes.” These notes can be transferred privately without the need for an internet connection and later withdrawn back to the same underlying asset. The direct-deposit architecture creates an unified, asset-agnostic anonymity set with clean composability for wallets, relayers, and dApps - without wrapped assets or AMM routing

How Does It Work?

ZERA’s core privacy layer is built on well-studied primitives:

  • Commitments & Nullifiers: Values are committed using Pedersen commitments; unique nullifiers prevent double-spends while keeping linkability hidden.

  • Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Transactions are proven with succinct zk-SNARKs (e.g., Groth16) so validators verify correctness without learning senders, receivers, or amounts.

  • Unified Pool: All notes share a common anonymity set. Optional relayers can submit withdrawals for users, helping further break the link between their network activity and identity.

The protocol is non-custodial; users retain control of their keys and notes. Because deposits/withdrawals map to the same underlying assets, accounting remains transparent at the reserve level while individual transfers stay private.

What Is the ZERA Token Used For?

ZERA is a value-accrual token tied to protocol activity. Its design centers on usage-driven, programmatic burns (i.e., a fraction of protocol volume triggers token burns executed by the program). This mechanism ties token supply reduction directly to adoption, while avoiding direct fees on private transactions.

This approach is intended to align stakeholders with protocol growth while minimizing regulatory complexity associated with fee collection or custody.

Founder & Origin

Led & founded by Hayden “Dax” Porter, a former MetaMask engineer with past roles at USAA and Twitter. The initiative began as a critical response to the state of the industry and a push toward “true digital cash” - prioritizing private, permissionless payments over speculation.

Initially charted as a multi-year PhD-by-publication from concept to product, the effort matured into Zera Labs in 2025, expanding the scope to a privacy-preserving cash layer and an extensible ZK ecosystem.

Privacy & Extensibility

  • Privacy + Compliance Posture: The protocol is non-custodial, does not require intermediate pegs, and avoids direct protocol fees. Reserves always remain fully backed by deposits, and optional relayers further reduce network-level linkability
  • Extensibility: The architecture is designed to add more collateral types and, over time, support cross-chain sources through adapter modules while preserving unified anonymity sets and burn accounting.

ZERA provides private, cash-like transfers for mainstream assets on Solana, couples usage to transparent token burns, and focuses on practical deployability: direct deposits, efficient ZK verification, and a developer-ready stack.

Welcome to the new Zero-knowledge Era.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි.

ZERA (ZERA) සම්පත්

ZERA මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ ZERA (ZERA) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ ZERA (ZERA) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? ZERA සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් ZERA මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

ZERA දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

ZERA (ZERA) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

ZERAZERA හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් ZERA ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: ZERA (ZERA) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

ZERA (ZERA) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද ZERA හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0.02010773 USD වේ.
ZERA සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
ZERA සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0.02010773 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
ZERA හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
ZERA සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 20.08M USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
ZERA හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
ZERA හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 999.37M USD වේ.
ZERA හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0.04713878 USD ක ATH මිලක් ZERA අත්කර ගති.
ZERA හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0.01352042 USD ක ATL මිලක් ZERA අත්කර ගති.
ZERA හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
ZERA සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී ZERA වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව ZERA මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා ZERA මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

