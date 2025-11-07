හුවමාරුවDEX+
සජීවී CONX සඳහා අද මිල 0.02153064 USD කි. CONX සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි CONX මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.සජීවී CONX සඳහා අද මිල 0.02153064 USD කි. CONX සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි CONX මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

CONX ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

CONX මිල තොරතුරු

CONX යනු කුමක්ද

CONX නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

CONX ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

CONX මිල පුරෝකථනය

CONX ලාංඡනය

CONX මිල (CONX)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 CONX සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

$0.02153378
+3.10%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත.
CONX (CONX) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 16:23:38 (UTC+8)

CONX (CONX) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0.02004586
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0.02191213
24H ඉහළ

$ 0.02004586
$ 0.02191213
$ 1.4
$ 0.02004586
+0.00%

+3.13%

-17.79%

-17.79%

CONX (CONX) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල $0.02153064. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0.02004586 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0.02191213 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර CONX වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. CONXහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 1.4 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0.02004586 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව CONX පසුගිය පැය තුල, +0.00% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, +3.13% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -17.79% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

CONX (CONX) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 18.28M
--
$ 43.03M
849.53M
1,999,921,732.5821
CONX හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 18.28M සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 849.53M සමඟින් CONX හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 1999921732.5821 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 43.03M කි.

CONX (CONX) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, CONXහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.00065285 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, CONXහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0070716159 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, CONXහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0070177183 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, CONXහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.015108074832748775 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ +0.00065285+3.13%
දින 30 යි$ -0.0070716159-32.84%
දින 60 යි$ -0.0070177183-32.59%
දින 90 යි$ -0.015108074832748775-41.23%

CONX (CONX) යනු කුමක්ද

CONX (Culture = Connect) is a next-generation Layer 1 Cultural Fintech Mainnet that bridges Web2 and Web3, connecting culture, finance, and technology into one trusted digital ecosystem. Designed for the AI and tokenized-asset era, CONX integrates Real World Assets (RWA), Security Tokens (STO), AI-generated content (AIGC), and intellectual property (IP) within a compliance-ready architecture that enables institutions, creators, and investors to participate safely in the digital economy. Through the CONX Pulse platform, users can issue, tokenize, and trade real-world assets transparently on-chain, while Vault, Origin, Nest, and Arena provide comprehensive infrastructure for digital asset management, IP registration, AI-powered creation, and creator-driven economies. Built on a foundation of trust, interoperability, and regulation-aligned governance, CONX connects TradFi and DeFi, enabling seamless capital movement across borders and industries. From Content to Capital – CONX connects every form of value.

CONX Vault A secure digital asset wallet and management solution that allows users to safely store and organize their assets within the CONX ecosystem. Built on advanced security infrastructure, Vault supports the reliable storage, transfer, and tracking of multiple asset types, including Real World Assets (RWA), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and digital tokens, ensuring safety and transparency across all transactions.

CONX Origin A property (IP) registration and tokenization platform that enables creators to establish, manage, and utilize their intellectual property on-chain. Origin provides a unified framework for IP registration, verification, and value tracking, allowing creators to transparently manage ownership and revenue while maintaining full control over their digital rights.

CONX Nest An AI-powered creative platform designed to support secondary creators and digital artists. Nest integrates and connects a broad range of AI tools and creative resources, enabling users to produce, refine, and expand their works into IP-based digital assets, thereby fostering continuous innovation within the CONX ecosystem.

CONX Arena A creative competition platform where creators across diverse fields can present, evaluate, and evolve their ideas and works. Through structured review and recognition processes, Arena promotes creative excellence and strengthens community engagement across the CONX creative economy.

CONX Pulse The core platform for Real World Asset (RWA) issuance and distribution, designed to ensure trust, transparency, and interoperability. Pulse enables users to issue, exchange, and manage tokenized real-world assets on-chain, forming a key foundation for open and compliant digital finance infrastructure.

CONX (CONX) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

CONX මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ CONX (CONX) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ CONX (CONX) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? CONX සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් CONX මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

CONX දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

CONX (CONX) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

CONXCONX හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් CONX ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: CONX (CONX) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

CONX (CONX) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද CONX හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0.02153064 USD වේ.
CONX සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
CONX සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0.02153064 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
CONX හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
CONX සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 18.28M USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
CONX හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
CONX හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 849.53M USD වේ.
CONX හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
1.4 USD ක ATH මිලක් CONX අත්කර ගති.
CONX හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0.02004586 USD ක ATL මිලක් CONX අත්කර ගති.
CONX හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
CONX සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී CONX වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව CONX මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා CONX මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
CONX (CONX) කර්මාන්තයේ වැදගත් යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්

කාලය (UTC+8)වර්ගයතොරතුරු
11-07 01:12:41කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

