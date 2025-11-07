හුවමාරුවDEX+
ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගන්නවෙළඳපොළස්පොට්ෆියුචර්ස්500XEarnසිදුවීම්
තවත්
Flip Fest
සජීවී Stoopid Cats සඳහා අද මිල 0.00035105 USD කි. STOCAT සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි STOCAT මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.සජීවී Stoopid Cats සඳහා අද මිල 0.00035105 USD කි. STOCAT සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි STOCAT මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

STOCAT ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

STOCAT මිල තොරතුරු

STOCAT යනු කුමක්ද

STOCAT නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

STOCAT ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

STOCAT මිල පුරෝකථනය

උපයන්න

Airdrop+

පුවත්

බ්ලොගය

දැන ගන්න

Stoopid Cats ලාංඡනය

Stoopid Cats මිල (STOCAT)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 STOCAT සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

$0.00035105
$0.00035105$0.00035105
0.00%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තොරතුරු එකතු කරන්නෙකු ලෙස පමණි. MEXC තත්කාල ගනුදෙනු වෙළඳපො‍ළ හි ලැයිස්තුගත කළ අනෙකුත් ටෝකන ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
USD
Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:00:45 (UTC+8)

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H ඉහළ

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00152819
$ 0.00152819$ 0.00152819

$ 0.0000040
$ 0.0000040$ 0.0000040

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල $0.00035105. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර STOCAT වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. STOCATහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.00152819 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0.0000040 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව STOCAT පසුගිය පැය තුල, -- කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -- කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ 0.00% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 256.02K
$ 256.02K$ 256.02K

--
----

$ 522.71K
$ 522.71K$ 522.71K

729.30M
729.30M 729.30M

1,489,005,018.13
1,489,005,018.13 1,489,005,018.13

Stoopid Cats හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 256.02K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 729.30M සමඟින් STOCAT හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 1489005018.13 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 522.71K කි.

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, Stoopid Catsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Stoopid Catsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0000534823 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Stoopid Catsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0001668186 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Stoopid Catsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0003219972523165292 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0--
දින 30 යි$ -0.0000534823-15.23%
දින 60 යි$ -0.0001668186-47.51%
දින 90 යි$ -0.0003219972523165292-47.84%

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) යනු කුමක්ද

Stoopid Cats is a character IP and game-driven Web3 project focused on bridging traditional (Web2) entertainment and blockchain (Web3) utility through a unified ecosystem. Launched in April 2024 by a team of game developers, artists, and strategists, the project is preparing for its token launch on centralized exchanges in May 2025.

At the heart of Stoopid Cats is a cultural and emotional message: “Be Stoopid: see the little joy in life.” This motto encourages a shift in perspective, reminding people to embrace simple, positive moments rather than overthinking and stress. It serves as both a branding foundation and a guiding philosophy for the project’s content and community.

The Stoopid Cats ecosystem includes ongoing development of play-to-earn (P2E) and hyper-casual mobile games, built to engage both traditional and Web3-native gamers. These titles integrate optional blockchain features without compromising accessibility, allowing the brand to reach wider audiences while offering deeper utility to NFT and token holders.

In addition to gaming, the project is building a character-driven IP business supported by real-world revenue sources such as merchandise and licensing partnerships. Physical products are designed to extend the brand beyond digital spaces, reinforcing long-term value and recognition.

The project features three NFT collections, each contributing more than just access or rewards. These NFTs serve as keys to an evolving ecosystem - offering DAO-based voting rights, participation in exclusive campaigns, and future utilities within the broader platform.

$STOCAT is the native token of the ecosystem. It will be used across staking, in-game purchases, and future merchant integrations. A dedicated staking protocol is under development, enabling NFT holders to receive quarterly token rewards tied to net income generated from games, merchandise, and partnerships.

Additionally, Stoopid Cats is developing a unique NFT-based lending platform, which will tie into a planned $STOCAT-powered online casino - combining gamification, utility, and financial features under a single cohesive environment.

Rather than approaching the project as a short-term Web3 launch, Stoopid Cats is structured for synergetic, sustainable growth. The team is focused on long-term execution across gaming, character IP, merchandise, and blockchain integrations, while embedding the "Be Stoopid" philosophy as a relatable lifestyle message for a global audience.

With an expanding roadmap, community-centered tokenomics, and scalable IP potential, Stoopid Cats presents a multi-layered ecosystem blending the Be Stoopid movement, interactive products, and practical utility - designed for both cultural relevance and long-term value creation.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

Stoopid Cats මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? Stoopid Cats සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් Stoopid Cats මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

STOCAT දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

Stoopid CatsSTOCAT හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් STOCAT ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද STOCAT හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0.00035105 USD වේ.
STOCAT සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
STOCAT සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0.00035105 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
Stoopid Cats හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
STOCAT සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 256.02K USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
STOCAT හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
STOCAT හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 729.30M USD වේ.
STOCAT හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0.00152819 USD ක ATH මිලක් STOCAT අත්කර ගති.
STOCAT හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0.0000040 USD ක ATL මිලක් STOCAT අත්කර ගති.
STOCAT හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
STOCAT සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී STOCAT වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව STOCAT මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා STOCAT මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:00:45 (UTC+8)

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) කර්මාන්තයේ වැදගත් යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්

කාලය (UTC+8)වර්ගයතොරතුරු
11-07 01:12:41කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

උණුසුම්

සැලකිය යුතු වෙළඳපල අවධානයක් දිනා ගන්නා දැනට ප්‍රවණතාය පවතින ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

Bitcoin ලාංඡනය

Bitcoin

BTC

$100,972.59
$100,972.59$100,972.59

-1.01%

Ethereum ලාංඡනය

Ethereum

ETH

$3,299.00
$3,299.00$3,299.00

-0.02%

ChainOpera AI ලාංඡනය

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$1.1520
$1.1520$1.1520

+34.26%

Solana ලාංඡනය

Solana

SOL

$154.73
$154.73$154.73

-0.76%

USDCoin ලාංඡනය

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0003
$1.0003$1.0003

0.00%

ඉහළම පරිමාව

ඉහළම වෙළඳ පරිමාවක් සහිත ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

Bitcoin ලාංඡනය

Bitcoin

BTC

$100,972.59
$100,972.59$100,972.59

-1.01%

Ethereum ලාංඡනය

Ethereum

ETH

$3,299.00
$3,299.00$3,299.00

-0.02%

Solana ලාංඡනය

Solana

SOL

$154.73
$154.73$154.73

-0.76%

XRP ලාංඡනය

XRP

XRP

$2.1993
$2.1993$2.1993

-1.57%

Binance Coin ලාංඡනය

Binance Coin

BNB

$956.55
$956.55$956.55

+2.45%

අලුතින් එක් කර ඇත

වෙළඳාම සඳහා ලබා ගත හැකි මෑතදී ලැයිස්තුගත කර ඇති ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

SN51 ලාංඡනය

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

BNBird ලාංඡනය

BNBird

BIRD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

CC ලාංඡනය

CC

CC

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Capybobo ලාංඡනය

Capybobo

PYBOBO

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Neuralinker ලාංඡනය

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00004950
$0.00004950$0.00004950

+890.00%

ඉහළම ලාභ ලබන්නන්

අද දින ඉහළම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පොම්ප කිරීම්

Folks Finance ලාංඡනය

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.690
$4.690$4.690

+369.00%

Sudeng ලාංඡනය

Sudeng

HIPPO

$0.008023
$0.008023$0.008023

+275.96%

Burnr ලාංඡනය

Burnr

BURNR

$0.00003064
$0.00003064$0.00003064

+184.49%

DeAgentAI ලාංඡනය

DeAgentAI

AIA

$15.1688
$15.1688$15.1688

+148.26%

UnifAI ලාංඡනය

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1011
$0.1011$0.1011

+102.20%