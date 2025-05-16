Skycoin ලාංඡනය

Skycoin (SKY) සජීවී මිල සටහන

$0.0471826
0.00%(1D)

Skycoin (SKY) හි අද මිල

Skycoin (SKY) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.0471826 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 1.07M USD වේ. SKY සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්‍රධාන Skycoin වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව-- USDවේ
- Skycoin දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස --වේ
- එයට 22.65M USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත

MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත SKYහි තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි SKYමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.

USDහි Skycoin (SKY) මිල කාර්ය සාධනය

අද දිනය තුළ, Skycoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Skycoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0124514173 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Skycoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0045340544 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Skycoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0--
දින 30 යි$ +0.0124514173+26.39%
දින 60 යි$ +0.0045340544+9.61%
දින 90 යි$ 0--

Skycoin (SKY) මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

Skycoinහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:

$ 0
$ 0
$ 49.23
--

--

-1.21%

Skycoin (SKY) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්‍යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:

$ 1.07M
--
----

22.65M
Skycoin (SKY) යනු කුමක්ද

The Skycoin Platform is the most advanced blockchain platform in the world. Developed by early contributors to both Bitcoin and Ethereum, Skycoin’s platform is completely secure, infinitely scalable, and ISP independent. It uses its own specific distributed consensus algorithm, called Obelisk, instead of other commonly used algorithms like proof of work (POW) and proof of stake (POS). Obelisk uses the concept of ‘web of trust dynamics’ which distributes influence over the network and makes consensus decisions depending upon the influence score of each node. Each node subscribes to a select number of other network nodes, and the density of a node’s network of subscribers determines its influence on the network. Skycoin is very fast. With transaction speeds close to 2 seconds and no transaction fees it can rival any other cryptocurrency on the market as a payment method. The transaction costs of Skycoin are covered by Coin Hours. This is value paid to Skycoin holders for each hour they hold a Skycoin. Skycoin is against charging transaction costs and mining incentives as it only drives up the costs of the network. The biggest benefit of Skycoin is that it is energy efficient due to the Web-of-Trust social proof. It can even run on a 30-watt cell phone processor making it great for mobile payments. Centralization becomes less of an issue when anyone can participate in the blockchain. Sia stores tiny pieces of your files on dozens of nodes across the globe. This eliminates any single point of failure and ensures highest possible uptime, on par with other cloud storage providers. A major goal of Skycoin is to promote actual usage of cryptocurrency rather than speculation. Skywire, the flagship application of Skycoin, has the ambitious goal of decentralizing the internet at the hardware level and is about to begin the testnet in April. However, this is just one of the many facets of the Skycoin ecosystem. Skywire will not only provide decentralized bandwidth but also storage and computation, completing the holy trinity of commodities essential for the new internet. Skycoin also has its own ICO platform called Fiber, their own deterministic programming language, CX, derived from Golang, a private decentralized messenger system called Sky-Messenger, and a decentralized social media platform, BBS. Here is another way to think of Skycoin: An open-source, community-owned, hardware-based peer to peer internet designed from first principles and leveraging the incentive system of the blockchain.

Skycoin (SKY) සම්පත්

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: Skycoin (SKY) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

වියාචනය

SKY දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

1SKY සිට VNDවෙත
1,209.8090466
1SKY සිට AUDවෙත
A$0.073604856
1SKY සිට GBPවෙත
0.03538695
1SKY සිට EURවෙත
0.041992514
1SKY සිට USDවෙත
$0.0471826
1SKY සිට MYRවෙත
RM0.201941528
1SKY සිට TRYවෙත
1.832572184
1SKY සිට JPYවෙත
¥6.867899256
1SKY සිට RUBවෙත
3.774608
1SKY සිට INRවෙත
4.031281344
1SKY සිට IDRවෙත
Rp773.485122144
1SKY සිට KRWවෙත
65.98958436
1SKY සිට PHPවෙත
2.629486298
1SKY සිට EGPවෙත
￡E.2.36620739
1SKY සිට BRLවෙත
R$0.267997168
1SKY සිට CADවෙත
C$0.065583814
1SKY සිට BDTවෙත
5.736460508
1SKY සිට NGNවෙත
75.612947456
1SKY සිට UAHවෙත
1.9580779
1SKY සිට VESවෙත
Bs4.4351644
1SKY සිට PKRවෙත
Rs13.294169376
1SKY සිට KZTවෙත
24.109364948
1SKY සිට THBවෙත
฿1.565990494
1SKY සිට TWDවෙත
NT$1.423970868
1SKY සිට AEDවෙත
د.إ0.173160142
1SKY සිට CHFවෙත
Fr0.039161558
1SKY සිට HKDවෙත
HK$0.36802428
1SKY සිට MADවෙත
.د.م0.437854528
1SKY සිට MXNවෙත
$0.919588874