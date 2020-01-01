SantaSol (SSOL) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
SantaSol (SSOL) තොරතුරු
SantaSol ($SSOL) is a festive, community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain. The project aims to spread holiday cheer while providing real utility and long-term value for its holders. SantaSol combines the excitement of the Christmas season with innovative blockchain technology to create an engaging, deflationary token with multiple use cases.
Purpose and Function: Community Rewards: A portion of every transaction funds community giveaways, staking rewards, and holiday events like Christmas raffles and lotteries. Charity Contributions: Holders vote on charitable initiatives, ensuring transparency and impact. Deflationary Mechanics: Regular token burns via "Santa Burns" events reduce supply, increasing scarcity over time. Utility: Staking Rewards: Holders can stake $SSOL tokens to earn passive rewards, encouraging long-term participation and reducing circulating supply. Holiday Lotteries: Participate in raffles and jackpots funded by transaction taxes, with special prizes on Christmas Day. Liquidity Growth: Transaction taxes also contribute to growing the liquidity pool, ensuring token price stability. SantaSol is more than a token—it’s a movement to create joy, foster community, and innovate within the blockchain space. With transparent governance, deflationary incentives, and community-focused goals, SantaSol delivers a festive yet sustainable crypto experience.
SantaSol (SSOL) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
SantaSol (SSOL) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
SantaSol (SSOL) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා SantaSolSSOL හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම SSOL ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු SSOL ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට SSOL ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, SSOL ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.