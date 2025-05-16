Sable ලාංඡනය

Sable (SABLE) සජීවී මිල සටහන

$0.00385456
$0.00385456$0.00385456
+0.60%(1D)

Sable (SABLE) හි අද මිල

Sable (SABLE) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.00385456 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 101.81K USD වේ. SABLE සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්‍රධාන Sable වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව-- USDවේ
- Sable දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස +0.62%වේ
- එයට 26.41M USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත

MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත SABLEහි තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි SABLEමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.

USDහි Sable (SABLE) මිල කාර්ය සාධනය

අද දිනය තුළ, Sableහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Sableහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0004428434 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Sableහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0003034394 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Sableහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0+0.62%
දින 30 යි$ +0.0004428434+11.49%
දින 60 යි$ +0.0003034394+7.87%
දින 90 යි$ 0--

Sable (SABLE) මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

Sableහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:

$ 0.00380925
$ 0.00380925$ 0.00380925

$ 0.00389064
$ 0.00389064$ 0.00389064

$ 0.091172
$ 0.091172$ 0.091172

+0.20%

+0.62%

+6.29%

Sable (SABLE) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්‍යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:

$ 101.81K
$ 101.81K$ 101.81K

--
----

26.41M
26.41M 26.41M

Sable (SABLE) යනු කුමක්ද

What is the project about? Sable Finance is the #1 reformative primitive for ETH LSD-backed stablecoin on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Our codebase enables capital efficiency and yield maximization for USDS users, whilst eliminating the liquidity cost of protocol emission to achieve frugal use of capital. What makes your project unique? Sable Finance is pioneering to give the first ever decentralized stablecoin, USDS, which accepts LSD as collateral on the BNB chain (and Arbitrum when v2 is launched). The design of our protocol is based on Liquity’s codebase, with innovative changes, such as a shared stability pool for liquidations, a multi-collateral design, governance token staking improvements and more. As the embodiment of stability and resilience, Sablecoin (USDS) emerges as the premier stablecoin free from interest rate, censorship, and custodianship. History of your project. It was first introduced to the BNB chain on March 21, marking the beginning of our journey. And our testnet went live on June 16, showcasing its potential and functionality. What’s next for your project? The beta version will be launched soon, offering essential functions of $USDS with BNB as the only accepted collateral. Users can mint the our stablecoin and enjoy features like collateral deposit, liquidation, and redemption. Following that, V2 will bring upgraded designs, higher yield optimization, and a user-friendly interface. V2 will be launched on Arbitrum and BNB Chain, using LSDfi as multi-collateral to meet market needs. What can your token be used for? $SABLE token captures system-generated borrowing and redemption fees through staking. Token holders provide liquidity to the SABLE/BNB pool on a DEX and stake LP tokens in our contract, earning LP trading fees along with borrowing and redemption fees. With the launch of v2, governance will be introduced, allowing $SABLE holders to vote on matters like collateral whitelisting, emissions direction, and parameter changes.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: Sable (SABLE) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

