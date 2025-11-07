POKI මිල (POKI)
0.00%
-0.67%
-22.32%
-22.32%
POKI (POKI) තත්ය කාලීන මිල --. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර POKI වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. POKIහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.00106015 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0 වේ.
කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව POKI පසුගිය පැය තුල, 0.00% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -0.67% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -22.32% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.
POKI හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 12.68K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 984.06M සමඟින් POKI හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 999845689.148339 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 12.88K කි.
අද දිනය තුළ, POKIහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, POKIහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, POKIහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, POKIහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
|කාල සීමාව
|වෙනස (USD)
|වෙනස (%)
|අද
|$ 0
|-0.67%
|දින 30 යි
|$ 0
|-67.44%
|දින 60 යි
|$ 0
|--
|දින 90 යි
|$ 0
|--
In the fast-moving world of Solana, traders, builders, and communities are always on the lookout for something that blends fun, utility, and excitement. That’s where POKI comes in. More than just a token, POKI is your entry pass to a thrilling journey across the Solana ecosystem, delivering both entertainment and opportunity in one sweet package.
POKI isn’t just about speculation—it’s about creating a culture where holding a token feels like being part of an adventure. Imagine every chart movement, every pump, and every dip becoming part of a storyline that the community builds together. With its lighthearted spirit and bold vision, POKI transforms trading into an experience rather than a chore. Holding POKI is like strapping yourself in for a roller coaster—there are ups, downs, and surprises, but the ride is always unforgettable.
On Solana, speed and low fees set the stage for innovation, and POKI embraces that environment fully. Transactions are fast, communities form quickly, and momentum builds in real time. POKI’s mission is to harness that energy and channel it into a growing movement. It’s not just another token sitting idly on the blockchain—it’s alive, moving with the market, and designed to bring people together.
What makes POKI special is its dual identity: it’s both a meme and a mission. As a meme, it brings the fun, the culture, and the virality that crypto loves. As a mission, it provides structure, plans, and goals that keep the community anchored. A portion of supply is carefully allocated, strategies are transparent, and the roadmap is guided by the principle of sustainability. The balance between hype and long-term vision is what gives POKI its unique flavor.
Whether you’re a casual trader looking for excitement, a Solana degen chasing the next big play, or a believer in community-driven projects, POKI welcomes you. This is not just a ticket you hold—it’s a pass that grants you access to moments, memes, and milestones that will define your crypto journey.
The sweetest ride isn’t about the destination—it’s about the thrill of being on board. With POKI, you’re not just buying a token, you’re joining a movement that’s ready to light up Solana with energy, laughter, and growth. So buckle up, because the ride has just begun.
POKIPOKI හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව ව්යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් POKI ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!
|කාලය (UTC+8)
|වර්ගය
|තොරතුරු
|11-07 01:12:41
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
|11-06 14:15:13
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
|11-06 11:42:30
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
|11-05 17:18:00
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
