හුවමාරුවDEX+
ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගන්නවෙළඳපොළස්පොට්ෆියුචර්ස්500XEarnසිදුවීම්
තවත්
Flip Fest
සජීවී POKI සඳහා අද මිල 0 USD කි. POKI සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි POKI මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.සජීවී POKI සඳහා අද මිල 0 USD කි. POKI සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි POKI මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

POKI ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

POKI මිල තොරතුරු

POKI යනු කුමක්ද

POKI නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

POKI ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

POKI මිල පුරෝකථනය

උපයන්න

Airdrop+

පුවත්

බ්ලොගය

දැන ගන්න

POKI ලාංඡනය

POKI මිල (POKI)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 POKI සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

--
----
-0.60%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තොරතුරු එකතු කරන්නෙකු ලෙස පමණි. MEXC තත්කාල ගනුදෙනු වෙළඳපො‍ළ හි ලැයිස්තුගත කළ අනෙකුත් ටෝකන ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
USD
POKI (POKI) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:53:24 (UTC+8)

POKI (POKI) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H ඉහළ

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00106015
$ 0.00106015$ 0.00106015

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

0.00%

-0.67%

-22.32%

-22.32%

POKI (POKI) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල --. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර POKI වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. POKIහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.00106015 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව POKI පසුගිය පැය තුල, 0.00% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -0.67% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -22.32% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

POKI (POKI) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 12.68K
$ 12.68K$ 12.68K

--
----

$ 12.88K
$ 12.88K$ 12.88K

984.06M
984.06M 984.06M

999,845,689.148339
999,845,689.148339 999,845,689.148339

POKI හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 12.68K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 984.06M සමඟින් POKI හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 999845689.148339 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 12.88K කි.

POKI (POKI) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, POKIහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, POKIහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, POKIහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, POKIහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0-0.67%
දින 30 යි$ 0-67.44%
දින 60 යි$ 0--
දින 90 යි$ 0--

POKI (POKI) යනු කුමක්ද

In the fast-moving world of Solana, traders, builders, and communities are always on the lookout for something that blends fun, utility, and excitement. That’s where POKI comes in. More than just a token, POKI is your entry pass to a thrilling journey across the Solana ecosystem, delivering both entertainment and opportunity in one sweet package.

POKI isn’t just about speculation—it’s about creating a culture where holding a token feels like being part of an adventure. Imagine every chart movement, every pump, and every dip becoming part of a storyline that the community builds together. With its lighthearted spirit and bold vision, POKI transforms trading into an experience rather than a chore. Holding POKI is like strapping yourself in for a roller coaster—there are ups, downs, and surprises, but the ride is always unforgettable.

On Solana, speed and low fees set the stage for innovation, and POKI embraces that environment fully. Transactions are fast, communities form quickly, and momentum builds in real time. POKI’s mission is to harness that energy and channel it into a growing movement. It’s not just another token sitting idly on the blockchain—it’s alive, moving with the market, and designed to bring people together.

What makes POKI special is its dual identity: it’s both a meme and a mission. As a meme, it brings the fun, the culture, and the virality that crypto loves. As a mission, it provides structure, plans, and goals that keep the community anchored. A portion of supply is carefully allocated, strategies are transparent, and the roadmap is guided by the principle of sustainability. The balance between hype and long-term vision is what gives POKI its unique flavor.

Whether you’re a casual trader looking for excitement, a Solana degen chasing the next big play, or a believer in community-driven projects, POKI welcomes you. This is not just a ticket you hold—it’s a pass that grants you access to moments, memes, and milestones that will define your crypto journey.

The sweetest ride isn’t about the destination—it’s about the thrill of being on board. With POKI, you’re not just buying a token, you’re joining a movement that’s ready to light up Solana with energy, laughter, and growth. So buckle up, because the ride has just begun.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

POKI (POKI) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

POKI මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ POKI (POKI) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ POKI (POKI) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? POKI සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් POKI මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

POKI දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

POKI (POKI) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

POKIPOKI හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් POKI ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: POKI (POKI) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

POKI (POKI) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද POKI හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0 USD වේ.
POKI සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
POKI සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
POKI හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
POKI සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 12.68K USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
POKI හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
POKI හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 984.06M USD වේ.
POKI හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0.00106015 USD ක ATH මිලක් POKI අත්කර ගති.
POKI හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0 USD ක ATL මිලක් POKI අත්කර ගති.
POKI හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
POKI සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී POKI වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව POKI මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා POKI මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:53:24 (UTC+8)

POKI (POKI) කර්මාන්තයේ වැදගත් යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්

කාලය (UTC+8)වර්ගයතොරතුරු
11-07 01:12:41කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

උණුසුම්

සැලකිය යුතු වෙළඳපල අවධානයක් දිනා ගන්නා දැනට ප්‍රවණතාය පවතින ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

Bitcoin ලාංඡනය

Bitcoin

BTC

$100,594.74
$100,594.74$100,594.74

-1.38%

Ethereum ලාංඡනය

Ethereum

ETH

$3,274.12
$3,274.12$3,274.12

-0.78%

ChainOpera AI ලාංඡනය

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$1.0909
$1.0909$1.0909

+27.14%

Solana ලාංඡනය

Solana

SOL

$153.76
$153.76$153.76

-1.38%

USDCoin ලාංඡනය

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0004
$1.0004$1.0004

0.00%

ඉහළම පරිමාව

ඉහළම වෙළඳ පරිමාවක් සහිත ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

Bitcoin ලාංඡනය

Bitcoin

BTC

$100,594.74
$100,594.74$100,594.74

-1.38%

Ethereum ලාංඡනය

Ethereum

ETH

$3,274.12
$3,274.12$3,274.12

-0.78%

Solana ලාංඡනය

Solana

SOL

$153.76
$153.76$153.76

-1.38%

XRP ලාංඡනය

XRP

XRP

$2.1810
$2.1810$2.1810

-2.39%

Binance Coin ලාංඡනය

Binance Coin

BNB

$948.63
$948.63$948.63

+1.60%

අලුතින් එක් කර ඇත

වෙළඳාම සඳහා ලබා ගත හැකි මෑතදී ලැයිස්තුගත කර ඇති ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

SN51 ලාංඡනය

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

BNBird ලාංඡනය

BNBird

BIRD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

CC ලාංඡනය

CC

CC

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Capybobo ලාංඡනය

Capybobo

PYBOBO

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Neuralinker ලාංඡනය

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00012987
$0.00012987$0.00012987

+2,497.40%

ඉහළම ලාභ ලබන්නන්

අද දින ඉහළම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පොම්ප කිරීම්

Folks Finance ලාංඡනය

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.408
$4.408$4.408

+340.80%

Sudeng ලාංඡනය

Sudeng

HIPPO

$0.007709
$0.007709$0.007709

+261.24%

Burnr ලාංඡනය

Burnr

BURNR

$0.00003341
$0.00003341$0.00003341

+210.21%

DeAgentAI ලාංඡනය

DeAgentAI

AIA

$16.1700
$16.1700$16.1700

+164.64%

UnifAI ලාංඡනය

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1014
$0.1014$0.1014

+102.80%