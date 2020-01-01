PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement.

In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for:

Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings.

Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process.

Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment.

Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams.

In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.