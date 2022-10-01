Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) තොරතුරු
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX), launched in November 2021, stands as a pioneering force in the cryptocurrency utility space, backed by a robust team of over 50 collaborators and a vibrant volunteer community. Designed as an all-encompassing blockchain solution, PHX addresses the need for a platform that is both inclusive and efficient. Its defining feature is the extremely low transaction fees, which significantly lower the barrier to entry and foster an environment where innovation and creativity can thrive. This approach positions PHX as an accessible and appealing option for a wide range of users, setting it apart in the competitive blockchain ecosystem.
The PHX ecosystem is set to expand with the launch of key platforms that promise to enrich user experience and drive widespread adoption. FireSea, an NFT marketplace, will offer creators and artists a dynamic space to trade and display digital assets. Meanwhile, FireSwap, a decentralized exchange and token marketplace, aims to redefine token trading with its user-friendly and secure environment. Additionally, FireSwag, a merchandise store, will further engage the community and strengthen the PHX brand presence. These strategic developments underscore PHX's commitment to creating a comprehensive, low cost, and user-focused blockchain environment.
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා Phoenix BlockchainPHX හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම PHX ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු PHX ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට PHX ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, PHX ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
