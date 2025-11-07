හුවමාරුවDEX+
ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගන්නවෙළඳපොළස්පොට්ෆියුචර්ස්500XEarnසිදුවීම්
තවත්
Flip Fest
සජීවී Pentagon Pizza Watch සඳහා අද මිල 0 USD කි. PPW සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි PPW මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.සජීවී Pentagon Pizza Watch සඳහා අද මිල 0 USD කි. PPW සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි PPW මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

PPW ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

PPW මිල තොරතුරු

PPW යනු කුමක්ද

PPW නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

PPW ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

PPW මිල පුරෝකථනය

උපයන්න

Airdrop+

පුවත්

බ්ලොගය

දැන ගන්න

Pentagon Pizza Watch ලාංඡනය

Pentagon Pizza Watch මිල (PPW)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 PPW සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

$0.00078058
$0.00078058$0.00078058
-4.60%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තොරතුරු එකතු කරන්නෙකු ලෙස පමණි. MEXC තත්කාල ගනුදෙනු වෙළඳපො‍ළ හි ලැයිස්තුගත කළ අනෙකුත් ටෝකන ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
USD
Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 16:42:28 (UTC+8)

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H ඉහළ

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00229383
$ 0.00229383$ 0.00229383

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.06%

-4.65%

-7.55%

-7.55%

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල --. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර PPW වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. PPWහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.00229383 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව PPW පසුගිය පැය තුල, -1.06% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -4.65% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -7.55% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 780.57K
$ 780.57K$ 780.57K

--
----

$ 780.57K
$ 780.57K$ 780.57K

999.99M
999.99M 999.99M

999,988,194.57575
999,988,194.57575 999,988,194.57575

Pentagon Pizza Watch හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 780.57K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 999.99M සමඟින් PPW හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 999988194.57575 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 780.57K කි.

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, Pentagon Pizza Watchහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Pentagon Pizza Watchහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Pentagon Pizza Watchහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Pentagon Pizza Watchහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0-4.65%
දින 30 යි$ 0-29.14%
දින 60 යි$ 0--
දින 90 යි$ 0--

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) යනු කුමක්ද

The Alt-Data Powerhouse of Prediction Markets – Meet @pizzintwatch $PPW

Location data has long been one of the most powerful yet underappreciated forms of intelligence, shaping decisions in both financial markets and geopolitics. The world’s largest hedge funds—Citadel, Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma—have relied on location-based indicators to place billion-dollar macro bets, from commodity flows to consumer spending patterns. PPW takes that same logic and applies it to prediction markets, positioning itself as an alt-data powerhouse.

At the core of this project is the Pentagon Pizza Index, a modern revival of a Cold War signal once nicknamed “Pizza Intelligence.” Soviet analysts observed that surges in late-night pizza deliveries to the Pentagon and CIA often correlated with crisis planning and operational surges. Pizza provided a fast, cheap, and scalable solution for feeding large teams working through the night under heightened pressure. In intelligence terms, it was a classic case of traffic analysis: inferring intent from observable patterns rather than from secrets. Over time, the anecdote became legend—“PizzINT”—and resurfaced in media accounts linking pizza spikes to events like the invasions of Grenada and Panama, the Gulf War, and more recently, the 2023–24 Middle East conflict.

@pizzintwatch has formalized this insight into a tradable, data-driven signal. Its first product, the Pentagon Pizza Index, tracks and publishes pizza order fluctuations as a proxy for geopolitical stress. Early traction has been remarkable: Google already ranks “Pizza Index” searches with http://pizzint.watch near the top, ensuring mainstream visibility that extends well beyond crypto. Each new conflict or crisis that drives spikes in the data is likely to generate not just trader attention, but also media coverage, cementing its cultural and analytical relevance.

But Pizza Index is only the beginning. The same methodology can be expanded across a wide spectrum of location-based datasets. Flight radar has long been used to track high-level government and military aircraft, with spikes in reconnaissance activity foreshadowing events such as Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Satellite imagery of Walmart and Target parking lots can be repurposed into leading retail indicators. AIS tracking of oil tankers reveals shifts in global energy supply and demand in near real-time. NDVI satellite data provides early insight into agricultural yields and food inflation risk. Each of these signals, when integrated into a unified feed, becomes a powerful input for traders, analysts, and AI agents.

Looking ahead, the potential extends far beyond monitoring. An API and oracle layer could allow developers to plug directly into a low-latency feed of alt-data indicators, with analytics built on top. This positions @pizzintwatch as both a trusted data provider and a source of truth for exotic prediction markets. By curating, cleaning, and standardizing these signals, PPW could sell feeds to analytics platforms, AI agents, hedge funds, and retail traders alike. Vertical expansion into its own analytics engine, trading vaults, or AI trading agents becomes not just possible but natural.

What makes the project especially compelling is its memetic edge. “Pentagon Pizza Watch” is instantly memorable, bridging serious intelligence tradecraft with playful cultural branding. Combined with the official Polymarket Builders badge, this positioning gives PPW credibility both as a rigorous data product and as a viral, community-driven meme.

In short, @pizzintwatch sits at the intersection of prediction markets, RWA oracles, and alt-data infrastructure. It is simultaneously an intelligence experiment, a tradable signal, and a narrative-rich meme. With its cultural resonance, technical potential, and first-mover advantage, $PPW is poised to become a cornerstone in the evolution of on-chain alt-data markets.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

Pentagon Pizza Watch මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? Pentagon Pizza Watch සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් Pentagon Pizza Watch මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

PPW දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

Pentagon Pizza WatchPPW හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් PPW ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද PPW හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0 USD වේ.
PPW සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
PPW සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
Pentagon Pizza Watch හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
PPW සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 780.57K USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
PPW හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
PPW හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 999.99M USD වේ.
PPW හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0.00229383 USD ක ATH මිලක් PPW අත්කර ගති.
PPW හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0 USD ක ATL මිලක් PPW අත්කර ගති.
PPW හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
PPW සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී PPW වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව PPW මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා PPW මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 16:42:28 (UTC+8)

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) කර්මාන්තයේ වැදගත් යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්

කාලය (UTC+8)වර්ගයතොරතුරු
11-07 01:12:41කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

උණුසුම්

සැලකිය යුතු වෙළඳපල අවධානයක් දිනා ගන්නා දැනට ප්‍රවණතාය පවතින ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

Bitcoin ලාංඡනය

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,576.02
$101,576.02$101,576.02

-0.42%

Ethereum ලාංඡනය

Ethereum

ETH

$3,336.91
$3,336.91$3,336.91

+1.12%

ChainOpera AI ලාංඡනය

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$1.1123
$1.1123$1.1123

+29.63%

Solana ලාංඡනය

Solana

SOL

$157.09
$157.09$157.09

+0.75%

USDCoin ලාංඡනය

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0004
$1.0004$1.0004

0.00%

ඉහළම පරිමාව

ඉහළම වෙළඳ පරිමාවක් සහිත ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

Bitcoin ලාංඡනය

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,576.02
$101,576.02$101,576.02

-0.42%

Ethereum ලාංඡනය

Ethereum

ETH

$3,336.91
$3,336.91$3,336.91

+1.12%

Solana ලාංඡනය

Solana

SOL

$157.09
$157.09$157.09

+0.75%

XRP ලාංඡනය

XRP

XRP

$2.2210
$2.2210$2.2210

-0.60%

Binance Coin ලාංඡනය

Binance Coin

BNB

$965.66
$965.66$965.66

+3.43%

අලුතින් එක් කර ඇත

වෙළඳාම සඳහා ලබා ගත හැකි මෑතදී ලැයිස්තුගත කර ඇති ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

Neuralinker ලාංඡනය

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 ලාංඡනය

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

BNBird ලාංඡනය

BNBird

BIRD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

CC ලාංඡනය

CC

CC

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Capybobo ලාංඡනය

Capybobo

PYBOBO

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ඉහළම ලාභ ලබන්නන්

අද දින ඉහළම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පොම්ප කිරීම්

Folks Finance ලාංඡනය

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.848
$4.848$4.848

+384.80%

Sudeng ලාංඡනය

Sudeng

HIPPO

$0.007987
$0.007987$0.007987

+274.27%

DeAgentAI ලාංඡනය

DeAgentAI

AIA

$13.8456
$13.8456$13.8456

+126.60%

Burnr ලාංඡනය

Burnr

BURNR

$0.00002366
$0.00002366$0.00002366

+119.68%

UnifAI ලාංඡනය

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1019
$0.1019$0.1019

+103.80%