Real Yield. Credit. Leverage. Liquidity. Peapods Finance is a permissionless DeFi protocol that allows any ERC-20 asset to serve as the foundation for its own self-sustaining financial system. Each system centers around generating sustainable yield from market volatility, a concept innovated by Peapods and termed ‘Volatility Farming’.

The protocol enables the creation of vaults, referred to as ‘Pods’, which provide depositors of an asset (TKN) with a synthetic wrapped ERC-20 version of it (pTKN) that is tradable on DEXes. This allows for third-party arbitrage to occur that is taxed by the protocol and funds all yield streaming through the system.

The continuous yield flow delivered by Pods is further structured by integrated lending markets to accommodate different investor profiles. Every Pod natively allows for single-side leveraged LPing, credit, and leverage – on any token. For projects, this enables free or even yield-generating liquidity by just depositing their native token. No other capital is needed.

Pods unlock all this through various internal protocol mechanics, including Volatility Farming, Leveraged Volatility Farming (LVF), isolated lending markets, Metavaults, and governance. These primitives work in concert to create an integrated financial system for each Pod, 100% incentivized by sustainable volatility yield, without relying on inflationary emissions.