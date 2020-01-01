Nummus is a historically inspired community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain through a fair launch on Raydium launchpad. The entire supply was released at launch with no allocation to the team, no pre-sales, and no venture capital involvement. Every token was distributed fairly and transparently to the community.

The Nummus project is rooted in Roman historical symbolism, embracing the spirit of Julius Caesar as a metaphor for resilience and conquest in the decentralized finance space. Beyond its memetic appeal, Nummus embodies strong community values, transparency, and verifiable on-chain actions.

The community voluntarily locked 23% of the total supply for up to one year to demonstrate long-term commitment. Additionally, 10% of the supply was donated by holders to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve, aimed at enhancing the token’s backing. This reserve is managed transparently via multisignature wallets and smart contracts on Streamflow, with funds released in a controlled manner over two years.

Nummus promotes decentralized governance: major decisions regarding treasury use, such as potential Bitcoin buybacks or community distributions, are subject to token holder votes. The project emphasizes organic growth, real on-chain liquidity, and a long-term vision to strengthen the token’s intrinsic value.