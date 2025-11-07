McFlamingo Token මිල (MCFL)
-0.31%
-2.90%
-15.91%
-15.91%
McFlamingo Token (MCFL) තත්ය කාලීන මිල --. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර MCFL වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. MCFLහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0 වේ.
කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව MCFL පසුගිය පැය තුල, -0.31% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -2.90% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -15.91% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.
McFlamingo Token හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 26.78K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 780.80M සමඟින් MCFL හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 999786829.876798 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 34.28K කි.
අද දිනය තුළ, McFlamingo Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, McFlamingo Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, McFlamingo Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, McFlamingo Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
|කාල සීමාව
|වෙනස (USD)
|වෙනස (%)
|අද
|$ 0
|-2.90%
|දින 30 යි
|$ 0
|-34.09%
|දින 60 යි
|$ 0
|-31.54%
|දින 90 යි
|$ 0
|--
MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.
Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.
It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset
A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.
if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.
This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.
It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.
With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.
When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.
This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price
When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.
If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.
MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්රමුඛතම ක්රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!
හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ McFlamingo Token (MCFL) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ McFlamingo Token (MCFL) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? McFlamingo Token සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.
දැන් McFlamingo Token මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!
McFlamingo TokenMCFL හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව ව්යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් MCFL ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!
|කාලය (UTC+8)
|වර්ගය
|තොරතුරු
|11-07 01:12:41
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
|11-06 14:15:13
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
|11-06 11:42:30
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
|11-05 17:18:00
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
ක්රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.
සැලකිය යුතු වෙළඳපල අවධානයක් දිනා ගන්නා දැනට ප්රවණතාය පවතින ක්රිප්ටෝ මුදල්
ඉහළම වෙළඳ පරිමාවක් සහිත ක්රිප්ටෝ මුදල්
වෙළඳාම සඳහා ලබා ගත හැකි මෑතදී ලැයිස්තුගත කර ඇති ක්රිප්ටෝ මුදල්