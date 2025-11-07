හුවමාරුවDEX+
සජීවී McFlamingo Token සඳහා අද මිල 0 USD කි. MCFL සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි MCFL මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.සජීවී McFlamingo Token සඳහා අද මිල 0 USD කි. MCFL සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි MCFL මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

MCFL ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

MCFL මිල තොරතුරු

MCFL යනු කුමක්ද

MCFL නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

MCFL ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

MCFL මිල පුරෝකථනය

McFlamingo Token ලාංඡනය

McFlamingo Token මිල (MCFL)

1 MCFL සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

--
----
-2.90%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තොරතුරු එකතු කරන්නෙකු ලෙස පමණි. MEXC තත්කාල ගනුදෙනු වෙළඳපො‍ළ හි ලැයිස්තුගත කළ අනෙකුත් ටෝකන ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
USD
McFlamingo Token (MCFL) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:45:40 (UTC+8)

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H ඉහළ

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.31%

-2.90%

-15.91%

-15.91%

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල --. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර MCFL වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. MCFLහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව MCFL පසුගිය පැය තුල, -0.31% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -2.90% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -15.91% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 26.78K
$ 26.78K$ 26.78K

--
----

$ 34.28K
$ 34.28K$ 34.28K

780.80M
780.80M 780.80M

999,786,829.876798
999,786,829.876798 999,786,829.876798

McFlamingo Token හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 26.78K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 780.80M සමඟින් MCFL හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 999786829.876798 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 34.28K කි.

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, McFlamingo Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, McFlamingo Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, McFlamingo Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, McFlamingo Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0-2.90%
දින 30 යි$ 0-34.09%
දින 60 යි$ 0-31.54%
දින 90 යි$ 0--

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) යනු කුමක්ද

MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.

Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.

It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset

A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.

if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.

This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.

It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.

With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.

When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.

This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price

When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.

If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

MCFL දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

McFlamingo TokenMCFL හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් MCFL ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: McFlamingo Token (MCFL) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද MCFL හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0 USD වේ.
MCFL සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
MCFL සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
McFlamingo Token හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
MCFL සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 26.78K USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
MCFL හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
MCFL හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 780.80M USD වේ.
MCFL හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0 USD ක ATH මිලක් MCFL අත්කර ගති.
MCFL හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0 USD ක ATL මිලක් MCFL අත්කර ගති.
MCFL හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
MCFL සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී MCFL වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව MCFL මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා MCFL මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
McFlamingo Token (MCFL) කර්මාන්තයේ වැදගත් යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්

කාලය (UTC+8)වර්ගයතොරතුරු
11-07 01:12:41කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

