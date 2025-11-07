හුවමාරුවDEX+
ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගන්නවෙළඳපොළස්පොට්ෆියුචර්ස්500XEarnසිදුවීම්
තවත්
Flip Fest
සජීවී Matchy සඳහා අද මිල 0.00006243 USD කි. $MATCHY සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි $MATCHY මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.සජීවී Matchy සඳහා අද මිල 0.00006243 USD කි. $MATCHY සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි $MATCHY මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

$MATCHY ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

$MATCHY මිල තොරතුරු

$MATCHY යනු කුමක්ද

$MATCHY නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

$MATCHY ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

$MATCHY මිල පුරෝකථනය

උපයන්න

Airdrop+

පුවත්

බ්ලොගය

දැන ගන්න

Matchy ලාංඡනය

Matchy මිල ($MATCHY)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 $MATCHY සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

--
----
-0.80%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තොරතුරු එකතු කරන්නෙකු ලෙස පමණි. MEXC තත්කාල ගනුදෙනු වෙළඳපො‍ළ හි ලැයිස්තුගත කළ අනෙකුත් ටෝකන ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
USD
Matchy ($MATCHY) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 17:48:26 (UTC+8)

Matchy ($MATCHY) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0.00006127
$ 0.00006127$ 0.00006127
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0.00006349
$ 0.00006349$ 0.00006349
24H ඉහළ

$ 0.00006127
$ 0.00006127$ 0.00006127

$ 0.00006349
$ 0.00006349$ 0.00006349

$ 0.00077215
$ 0.00077215$ 0.00077215

$ 0.00006083
$ 0.00006083$ 0.00006083

-0.82%

-0.82%

-40.18%

-40.18%

Matchy ($MATCHY) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල $0.00006243. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0.00006127 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0.00006349 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර $MATCHY වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. $MATCHYහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.00077215 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0.00006083 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව $MATCHY පසුගිය පැය තුල, -0.82% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -0.82% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -40.18% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

Matchy ($MATCHY) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 62.76K
$ 62.76K$ 62.76K

--
----

$ 62.76K
$ 62.76K$ 62.76K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,997,307.060396
999,997,307.060396 999,997,307.060396

Matchy හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 62.76K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 1000.00M සමඟින් $MATCHY හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 999997307.060396 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 62.76K කි.

Matchy ($MATCHY) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, Matchyහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Matchyහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0000417313 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Matchyහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0000497040 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Matchyහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0-0.82%
දින 30 යි$ -0.0000417313-66.84%
දින 60 යි$ -0.0000497040-79.61%
දින 90 යි$ 0--

Matchy ($MATCHY) යනු කුමක්ද

Matchy Trade: The Meme-Powered AI Prediction Game on Solana

In the ever-evolving world of Web3 gaming, a new wave of on-chain prediction games has been gaining momentum. At the heart of this trend is Matchy Trade, a Solana-based prediction game that blends speculation, memes, and artificial intelligence into a fast-paced, community-driven experience. Designed for degens who thrive on risk and entertainment, Matchy Trade isn’t just another trading game—it’s a survival challenge where every bet, every flip, and every tile reveals a new chance to outplay your rivals.

At its core, Matchy Trade revolves around predicting token moves on Solana. Players place their bets on whether specific tokens will go up or down within short timeframes. But instead of being a simple “yes/no” guessing game, the platform introduces gamified mechanics like tile flipping and survival rounds. Each correct prediction allows a player to advance, while mistakes can push them closer to elimination. This creates an atmosphere that feels like a mix of traditional prediction markets, Web3 gaming tournaments, and meme culture chaos.

The integration of AI takes Matchy Trade to another level. The AI component analyzes patterns, creates meme-driven narratives, and introduces unpredictable twists that keep the experience fresh. This means the game isn’t only about dry data and charts—it’s also about narrative trading, where memes become part of the strategy. Think of it as “degens versus AI memes,” where community humor and human instincts collide with machine-powered dynamics.

What makes Matchy Trade particularly engaging is its social survival aspect. Players aren’t just competing against the charts—they’re competing against each other. The tile-flip mechanism ensures that multiple players can be eliminated in a single round, raising the stakes and making each correct move more rewarding. This creates a thrilling loop of tension, risk-taking, and the chance for spectacular comebacks.

Being built on Solana means the game benefits from fast transactions, low fees, and scalability, making it accessible to a wide global audience. Unlike traditional Web2 prediction apps, where results are opaque, Matchy Trade’s blockchain foundation guarantees transparency, fairness, and verifiable results. Every bet, win, and loss is secured on-chain, ensuring players can trust the system.

In short, Matchy Trade is more than just a trading simulator—it’s a cultural experiment. By combining memes, AI, and community competition, it transforms prediction into entertainment. For degens who live for volatility, humor, and survival-of-the-fittest energy, Matchy Trade could easily become the go-to Solana game to test luck, skill, and meme power—all at once.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

Matchy ($MATCHY) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

Matchy මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ Matchy ($MATCHY) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ Matchy ($MATCHY) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? Matchy සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් Matchy මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

$MATCHY දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

Matchy ($MATCHY) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

Matchy$MATCHY හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් $MATCHY ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: Matchy ($MATCHY) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

Matchy ($MATCHY) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද $MATCHY හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0.00006243 USD වේ.
$MATCHY සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
$MATCHY සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0.00006243 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
Matchy හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
$MATCHY සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 62.76K USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
$MATCHY හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
$MATCHY හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 1000.00M USD වේ.
$MATCHY හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0.00077215 USD ක ATH මිලක් $MATCHY අත්කර ගති.
$MATCHY හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0.00006083 USD ක ATL මිලක් $MATCHY අත්කර ගති.
$MATCHY හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
$MATCHY සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී $MATCHY වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව $MATCHY මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා $MATCHY මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 17:48:26 (UTC+8)

Matchy ($MATCHY) කර්මාන්තයේ වැදගත් යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්

කාලය (UTC+8)වර්ගයතොරතුරු
11-07 01:12:41කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

උණුසුම්

සැලකිය යුතු වෙළඳපල අවධානයක් දිනා ගන්නා දැනට ප්‍රවණතාය පවතින ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

Bitcoin ලාංඡනය

Bitcoin

BTC

$100,971.98
$100,971.98$100,971.98

-1.01%

Ethereum ලාංඡනය

Ethereum

ETH

$3,296.07
$3,296.07$3,296.07

-0.11%

ChainOpera AI ලාංඡනය

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$1.1123
$1.1123$1.1123

+29.63%

Solana ලාංඡනය

Solana

SOL

$154.48
$154.48$154.48

-0.92%

USDCoin ලාංඡනය

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0004
$1.0004$1.0004

0.00%

ඉහළම පරිමාව

ඉහළම වෙළඳ පරිමාවක් සහිත ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

Bitcoin ලාංඡනය

Bitcoin

BTC

$100,971.98
$100,971.98$100,971.98

-1.01%

Ethereum ලාංඡනය

Ethereum

ETH

$3,296.07
$3,296.07$3,296.07

-0.11%

Solana ලාංඡනය

Solana

SOL

$154.48
$154.48$154.48

-0.92%

XRP ලාංඡනය

XRP

XRP

$2.2008
$2.2008$2.2008

-1.50%

Binance Coin ලාංඡනය

Binance Coin

BNB

$955.28
$955.28$955.28

+2.32%

අලුතින් එක් කර ඇත

වෙළඳාම සඳහා ලබා ගත හැකි මෑතදී ලැයිස්තුගත කර ඇති ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල්

Neuralinker ලාංඡනය

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000000
$0.00000000$0.00000000

0.00%

SN51 ලාංඡනය

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

BNBird ලාංඡනය

BNBird

BIRD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

CC ලාංඡනය

CC

CC

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Capybobo ලාංඡනය

Capybobo

PYBOBO

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ඉහළම ලාභ ලබන්නන්

අද දින ඉහළම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පොම්ප කිරීම්

Folks Finance ලාංඡනය

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.800
$4.800$4.800

+380.00%

Sudeng ලාංඡනය

Sudeng

HIPPO

$0.007703
$0.007703$0.007703

+260.96%

Burnr ලාංඡනය

Burnr

BURNR

$0.00002929
$0.00002929$0.00002929

+171.95%

DeAgentAI ලාංඡනය

DeAgentAI

AIA

$14.1863
$14.1863$14.1863

+132.18%

UnifAI ලාංඡනය

UnifAI

UAI

$0.0955
$0.0955$0.0955

+91.00%