Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) සජීවී මිල සටහන

$0.0089567
-5.30%(1D)

Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) හි අද මිල

Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.0089567 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 0.00 USD වේ. MCL සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්‍රධාන Marmara Credit Loops වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව$ 117.55 USDවේ
- Marmara Credit Loops දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස -5.34%වේ
- එයට 0.00 USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත

MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත MCLහි තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි MCLමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.

USDහි Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) මිල කාර්ය සාධනය

අද දිනය තුළ, Marmara Credit Loopsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.000505323158411574 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Marmara Credit Loopsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0010023863 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Marmara Credit Loopsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0010434868 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Marmara Credit Loopsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.003067553922642621 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ -0.000505323158411574-5.34%
දින 30 යි$ -0.0010023863-11.19%
දින 60 යි$ -0.0010434868-11.65%
දින 90 යි$ +0.003067553922642621+52.09%

Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

Marmara Credit Loopsහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:

$ 0.00895493
$ 0.00980765
$ 0.181253
-1.05%

-5.34%

-13.09%

Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්‍යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:

$ 0.00
$ 117.55
0.00
Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) යනු කුමක්ද

Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) is a pioneering DeFi system, uniquely designed to operate within the real economy. As the world's first of its kind, MCL revolutionizes traditional credit mechanisms, offering a decentralized alternative rooted in the principles of post-dated checks and promissory notes. The platform's innovative 'Credit Loop' system allows users to issue, endorse, and settle credit with unmatched transparency and security, mirroring real-world financial interactions in a digital realm. MCL operates as an independent smart chain, featuring a coin that is 25% mineable and 75% stakeable, integrated with two distinct DeFi protocols. The platform's staking model is unique; coins can be locked in two funds: 'Activated' and 'Locked in Credit Loop' (LCL). Notably, coins in the LCL fund enable 3x staking rewards for both credit issuers and holders, a feature unparalleled in other staking systems. This dynamic staking mechanism allows coins to remain in circulation, even while locked in credit loops, ensuring liquidity and utility in the real economy. MCL's integration with real-world applications, such as the zero-commission chain market, showcases its potential to transform both digital and traditional marketplaces. The MCL Coin, serving as the native collateralization asset on the Marmara Chain, addresses the nonredemption problem prevalent in traditional credit systems. It acts as a distributed insurance mechanism against defaults, adding another layer of security and trust to the ecosystem. In essence, Marmara Credit Loops is not just a financial platform but a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, offering a secure, transparent, and efficient system for credit transactions and staking rewards.

