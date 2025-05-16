MaidSafeCoin ලාංඡනය

MaidSafeCoin මිල (EMAID)

USD

MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) සජීවී මිල සටහන

$0.094439
$0.094439$0.094439
0.00%(1D)

MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) හි අද මිල

MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.094439 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 2.91M USD වේ. EMAID සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්‍රධාන MaidSafeCoin වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව-- USDවේ
- MaidSafeCoin දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස --වේ
- එයට 30.85M USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත

MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත EMAIDහි තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි EMAIDමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.

USDහි MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) මිල කාර්ය සාධනය

අද දිනය තුළ, MaidSafeCoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, MaidSafeCoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0032101893 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, MaidSafeCoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0134806667 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, MaidSafeCoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.11733384985206707 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0--
දින 30 යි$ -0.0032101893-3.39%
දින 60 යි$ -0.0134806667-14.27%
දින 90 යි$ -0.11733384985206707-55.40%

MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

MaidSafeCoinහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 1.37
$ 1.37$ 1.37

--

--

-11.54%

MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්‍යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:

$ 2.91M
$ 2.91M$ 2.91M

--
----

30.85M
30.85M 30.85M

MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) යනු කුමක්ද

MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

EMAID දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

1EMAID සිට VNDවෙත
2,421.510399
1EMAID සිට AUDවෙත
A$0.14732484
1EMAID සිට GBPවෙත
0.07082925
1EMAID සිට EURවෙත
0.08405071
1EMAID සිට USDවෙත
$0.094439
1EMAID සිට MYRවෙත
RM0.40419892
1EMAID සිට TRYවෙත
3.6547893
1EMAID සිට JPYවෙත
¥13.75787352
1EMAID සිට RUBවෙත
7.55323122
1EMAID සිට INRවෙත
8.06886816
1EMAID සිට IDRවෙත
Rp1,548.18008016
1EMAID සිට KRWවෙත
132.0823854
1EMAID සිට PHPවෙත
5.2696962
1EMAID සිට EGPවෙත
￡E.4.73422707
1EMAID සිට BRLවෙත
R$0.53641352
1EMAID සිට CADවෙත
C$0.13127021
1EMAID සිට BDTවෙත
11.48189362
1EMAID සිට NGNවෙත
151.34416384
1EMAID සිට UAHවෙත
3.9192185
1EMAID සිට VESවෙත
Bs8.877266
1EMAID සිට PKRවෙත
Rs26.60913264
1EMAID සිට KZTවෙත
48.25644022
1EMAID සිට THBවෙත
฿3.13915236
1EMAID සිට TWDවෙත
NT$2.85016902
1EMAID සිට AEDවෙත
د.إ0.34659113
1EMAID සිට CHFවෙත
Fr0.07838437
1EMAID සිට HKDවෙත
HK$0.7366242
1EMAID සිට MADවෙත
.د.م0.87733831
1EMAID සිට MXNවෙත
$1.83967172