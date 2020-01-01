kittyspin (KS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

එහි ටෝකන සැපයුම, බෙදා හැරීමේ ආකෘතිය සහ තථ්‍ය කාල වෙළඳපොළ දත්ත ඇතුළුව, kittyspinKS හි ප්‍රධාන ඇතුළාන්ත දැනුම ගවේෂණය කරන්න.
USD

kittyspin (KS) තොරතුරු

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය:
https://www.kittyspin.io/

kittyspin (KS) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්‍රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව:
$ 36.24K
මුළු සැපයුම:
$ 999.50M
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
$ 999.50M
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
$ 36.24K
සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ:
$ 0.00351908
සෑම වේලාවකම පහළ:
$ 0
වත්මන් මිල:
$ 0

kittyspin (KS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්‍රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා

එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා kittyspinKS හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ.

ප්‍රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:

මුළු සැපයුම:

නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම KS ටෝකන ගණන.

සංසරණ සැපයුම:

වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.

උපරිම සැපයුම:

මුළු KS ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.

FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):

වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්‍රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.

උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:

හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.

මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?

ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්‍රවශීලතාව.

සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.

විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්‍යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්‍යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.

අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.

දැන් ඔබට KS ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව වැටහේ, KS ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!

KS මිල පුරෝකථනය

KS කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්‍යද? අපගේ KS මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්‍රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.

හුදෙක් 1 USDT සමඟ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගන්න: ක්‍රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබේ පහසුම මාර්ගය!

වියාචනය

මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්‍යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.