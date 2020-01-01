kittyspin (KS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
kittyspin (KS) තොරතුරු
kittyspin (KS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
kittyspin (KS) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
kittyspin (KS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා kittyspinKS හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම KS ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු KS ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට KS ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, KS ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
KS මිල පුරෝකථනය
KS කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්යද? අපගේ KS මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.
ඔබ MEXC තෝරා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි?
MEXC යනු ලොව ඉහළම ක්රිප්ටෝ හුවමාරුවලින් එකක් වන අතර එය ලොව පුරා මිලියන සංඛ්යාත පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලැබේ. ඔබ ආධුනිකයෙකු හෝ පළපුරුදු අයෙකු වුවද, MEXC යනු ක්රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබට ඇති පහසුම ක්රමයයි.
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.