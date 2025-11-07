හුවමාරුවDEX+
සජීවී JELLY TIME සඳහා අද මිල 0.00001671 USD කි. JELLY සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි JELLY මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.සජීවී JELLY TIME සඳහා අද මිල 0.00001671 USD කි. JELLY සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි JELLY මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

JELLY ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

JELLY මිල තොරතුරු

JELLY යනු කුමක්ද

JELLY නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

JELLY ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

JELLY මිල පුරෝකථනය

JELLY TIME ලාංඡනය

JELLY TIME මිල (JELLY)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 JELLY සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

--
----
+10.10%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තොරතුරු එකතු කරන්නෙකු ලෙස පමණි. MEXC තත්කාල ගනුදෙනු වෙළඳපො‍ළ හි ලැයිස්තුගත කළ අනෙකුත් ටෝකන ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
USD
JELLY TIME (JELLY) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:39:56 (UTC+8)

JELLY TIME (JELLY) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0.00001467
$ 0.00001467$ 0.00001467
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0.000018
$ 0.000018$ 0.000018
24H ඉහළ

$ 0.00001467
$ 0.00001467$ 0.00001467

$ 0.000018
$ 0.000018$ 0.000018

$ 0.0015406
$ 0.0015406$ 0.0015406

$ 0.00001324
$ 0.00001324$ 0.00001324

-0.13%

+11.46%

+0.24%

+0.24%

JELLY TIME (JELLY) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල $0.00001671. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0.00001467 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0.000018 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර JELLY වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. JELLYහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.0015406 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0.00001324 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව JELLY පසුගිය පැය තුල, -0.13% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, +11.46% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ +0.24% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

JELLY TIME (JELLY) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 16.71K
$ 16.71K$ 16.71K

--
----

$ 16.71K
$ 16.71K$ 16.71K

999.64M
999.64M 999.64M

999,641,261.7422
999,641,261.7422 999,641,261.7422

JELLY TIME හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 16.71K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 999.64M සමඟින් JELLY හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 999641261.7422 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 16.71K කි.

JELLY TIME (JELLY) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, JELLY TIMEහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, JELLY TIMEහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0000050558 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, JELLY TIMEහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0000161903 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, JELLY TIMEහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0+11.46%
දින 30 යි$ -0.0000050558-30.25%
දින 60 යි$ -0.0000161903-96.89%
දින 90 යි$ 0--

JELLY TIME (JELLY) යනු කුමක්ද

Peanut Butter Jelly Time ($JELLY) is a community-driven cryptocurrency project inspired by one of the earliest and most recognizable internet memes. The origin of the meme dates back to 2001, when a short Flash animation of a cartoon banana dancing to the 1996 song “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” by The Buckwheat Boyz began circulating online. Initially shared on personal websites and niche communities, it gained massive popularity on early internet platforms such as eBaum’s World, Newgrounds, AlbinoBlacksheep, and YTMND. The looping animation, combined with the repetitive and absurd lyrics, made it a defining example of early internet humor and one of the first memes to achieve widespread recognition.

The $JELLY project is designed around collective ownership, community governance, and cultural preservation. By leveraging the meme’s high recognizability and nostalgic appeal, $JELLY aims to unite participants who share an appreciation for internet history and meme culture. The project operates as a decentralized, community-led initiative, with token holders empowered to influence project direction, creative output, and collaborations.

$JELLY is more than a token; it is a cultural artifact on-chain. Its design incorporates the ethos of Web3—permissionless participation, transparent governance, and open creative collaboration—while maintaining the playful spirit of the original meme. The token serves as a medium for digital collectibles, meme-based media initiatives, and cross-community partnerships. Future development plans include the integration of $JELLY into meme-related content, online events, NFT collections, and collaborative marketing campaigns with other crypto projects.

The cultural footprint of Peanut Butter Jelly Time extends beyond internet forums and Flash animation websites. The meme has appeared in mainstream media, most notably in the Family Guy episode “The Courtship of Stewie’s Father” (Season 4, Episode 16, aired November 20, 2005), where the character Brian dresses as the banana to cheer up Peter. The meme was also popular during the MySpace era, often embedded in user profiles and blog posts, further cementing its role in early social media culture. Its enduring appeal lies in its simplicity, absurdity, and the shared nostalgia it evokes for those who experienced the early days of the internet.

The project’s roadmap emphasizes sustainable growth and active community involvement. Key goals include:

Encouraging creative contributions from the community in the form of artwork, videos, and memes.

Hosting community-driven contests, events, and social media campaigns to maintain engagement.

Preserving and documenting internet culture through archival efforts and educational content.

$JELLY operates on the principle that strong communities drive lasting value. By grounding the project in a cultural phenomenon that has already demonstrated global reach, the team aims to create a space where humor, history, and blockchain innovation intersect.

JELLY TIME (JELLY) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

JELLY TIME මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ JELLY TIME (JELLY) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ JELLY TIME (JELLY) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? JELLY TIME සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් JELLY TIME මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

JELLY දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

JELLY TIME (JELLY) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

JELLY TIMEJELLY හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් JELLY ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: JELLY TIME (JELLY) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

JELLY TIME (JELLY) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද JELLY හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0.00001671 USD වේ.
JELLY සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
JELLY සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0.00001671 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
JELLY TIME හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
JELLY සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 16.71K USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
JELLY හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
JELLY හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 999.64M USD වේ.
JELLY හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0.0015406 USD ක ATH මිලක් JELLY අත්කර ගති.
JELLY හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0.00001324 USD ක ATL මිලක් JELLY අත්කර ගති.
JELLY හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
JELLY සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී JELLY වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව JELLY මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා JELLY මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:39:56 (UTC+8)

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

