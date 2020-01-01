The IRS or iridescent rabbit shark is a cultural meme coin, but far from typical; it represents a group of people who not only love sharks but love self improvement and aim to live under the guise of an apex predator, the shark. the IRS community serves as a place for people to connect and thrive, but congregate and grow together whilst spreading the word of the IRS. It’s a celebration of an apex predator relayed over zoomer vibes.

The cult emphasizes the effervescent glow up, ambition, and relentlessly rising to the top.

It is a play on words for the "IRS" but in no way shape or form connected to the governmental body, the IRS.

The decentralized nature of governance in the Iridescent Rabbit Shark (IRS) community mirrors the broader principles of blockchain technology by allowing its community to engage in decision-making processes. This approach reflects a democratic ethos akin to blockchain governance, where transparency and inclusivity are paramount. However, IRS, while innovative in its governance model, remains relatively obscure with a limited market presence. Its small market cap and high volatility could indicate a higher investment risk due to its niche status and the speculative nature of such decentralized projects.