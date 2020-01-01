Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) තොරතුරු
What Is Gunstar Metaverse? Gunstar Metaverse is a massively multiplayer online role-playing (RPG) and turn-based strategy NFT Game that gives you the real value of enjoyment and excitement in gaming and the real value provided through the blockchain platform.
Gunstar Metaverse is a cyber-prone game for professional gamers or any kinds of users to test their skills and corporate with their correspondents in an attempt to create the “ultimate-high” shoot, or even have the golden opportunities to engage in so-called whirlwind intellectual games to gain unforgettable victory.
Gunstar Metaverse and Fantasy StarWorld will also imbue players with the experience of reality-based adventures, something that goes beyond what a mere tactic game usually offers. Enthusiasm, thrilling anticipation while playing are core to allure customers’ interest."
Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා Gunstar MetaverseGSTS හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම GSTS ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු GSTS ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට GSTS ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, GSTS ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.