$0.00337027
Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.00337027 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 3.37M USD වේ. NORDO සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්‍රධාන Greenland Rare Bear වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව-- USDවේ
- Greenland Rare Bear දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස -11.50%වේ
- එයට 999.98M USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත

MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත NORDOහි තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි NORDOමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.

USDහි Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) මිල කාර්ය සාධනය

අද දිනය තුළ, Greenland Rare Bearහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.000437952365067701 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Greenland Rare Bearහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0028405441 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Greenland Rare Bearහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0298354779 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Greenland Rare Bearහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ -0.000437952365067701-11.50%
දින 30 යි$ +0.0028405441+84.28%
දින 60 යි$ +0.0298354779+885.25%
දින 90 යි$ 0--

Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

Greenland Rare Bearහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:

$ 0.00335368
$ 0.00383636
$ 0.00395857
Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්‍යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:

$ 3.37M
--
999.98M
Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) යනු කුමක්ද

NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space. At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market. From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision. The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

