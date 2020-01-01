Goodle ($GOODLE) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
🎩 What is Goodle? Goodle is more than just another meme coin – it's a vibrant community-driven project with a purpose:
-vSupports the upcoming Pivotal ($PLUS) main-net launch
- Accelerates meme inspired liquidity for creators
- Community-centric approach to DeFi and entertainment
- Potential future redemption into PLUS, aligning long-term value with ecosystem growth
Goodle combines the playful spirit of meme coins with real utility in the immersive entertainment space. It's where finance meets fun, and where every holder becomes part of a larger, innovative ecosystem.
🎩 Why Goodle? Launching GOODLE isn't just about creating another token – it's about building a bridge to the future of decentralized entertainment:
-Inspired by the successful $WEWE launch on Base and Krystal DeFi
- Serves as a testbed for the $PLUS launch, allowing our team to refine processes and engage with the community
- Chose Base for its close mirroring of Pivotal L2's infrastructure (built on the OP Stack)
- Creates a fun, low-pressure environment for users to experience DeFi in the context of entertainment Aligns community growth with ecosystem development, creating a win-win scenario for holders and developers
Goodle is our way of saying "hello world" to the DeFi community while laying the groundwork for bigger things to come in the Pivotal ecosystem.
Goodle ($GOODLE) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Goodle ($GOODLE) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා Goodle$GOODLE හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම $GOODLE ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු $GOODLE ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට $GOODLE ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, $GOODLE ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.