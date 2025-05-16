Godcoin ලාංඡනය

Godcoin (GOD) සජීවී මිල සටහන

Godcoin (GOD) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.00992815 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 893.65K USD වේ. GOD සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්‍රධාන Godcoin වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව-- USDවේ
- Godcoin දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස -7.42%වේ
- එයට 89.90M USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත

MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත GODහි තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි GODමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.

USDහි Godcoin (GOD) මිල කාර්ය සාධනය

අද දිනය තුළ, Godcoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.000795905134414373 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Godcoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0008992481 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Godcoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0065240852 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Godcoinහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.05825579015004053 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ -0.000795905134414373-7.42%
දින 30 යි$ -0.0008992481-9.05%
දින 60 යි$ -0.0065240852-65.71%
දින 90 යි$ -0.05825579015004053-85.43%

Godcoin (GOD) මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

Godcoinහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:

Godcoin (GOD) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්‍යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:

Godcoin (GOD) යනු කුමක්ද

Godcoin ($GOD) is the native token of InfiniGods and the Valhalla Protocol, which is powering the future of Mobile Gaming applications and infrastructure. The Valhalla Foundation has partnered with InfiniGods, the leading Web3 mobile gaming studio, to launch Godcoin ($GOD)—a token designed to revolutionize mobile gaming. $GOD aims to transform the mobile gaming experience for millions of players by introducing innovative gameplay, new economic models, enhanced player experiences, industry-disrupting blockchain infrastructure, and more. Mobile Gaming is the largest entertainment industry in the world, with over 2 billion people playing games on their smartphones daily, contributing to an annual expenditure exceeding $150 billion. Yet, it's stagnant and ripe for disruption. Enter $GOD and InfiniGods. InfiniGods is a free-to-play Web3 mobile gaming studio specializing in mythological-themed games and cutting-edge mobile gaming infrastructure. Founded in December 2021, InfiniGods has become the market leader in Web3 mobile gaming, driven by the success of its flagship title, King of Destiny. King Of Destiny is the leading Web3 mobile title in the “Luck Battle” category (e.g. MonopolyGo & CoinMaster), which is the fastest growing and highest monetizing genre in mobile. More broadly, $GOD powers the Valhalla Protocol, an infrastructure stack that unlocks transformative blockchain capabilities for millions of players, developers, advertisers, and more. The Valhalla Protocol is a comprehensive toolkit designed to allow developers to integrate web3 features seamlessly into any mobile game. InfiniGods’ founding team includes key members with experience at Facebook, Scopely, and Machine Zone. To date, the company has raised $17.3 million in funding, including an $8 million seed round in early 2022 led by Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, and Animoca Brands. This was followed by an $8 million Series A investment in Q4 2023, funded entirely by Pantera Capital. In Q3 2024, InfiniGods raised a $1.3 million strategic round led by Arete Capital, with participation from LiquidX, Seedphrase, Grail.eth, Mando (Rekt), Max Crown (Co-Founder, MoonPay), and other notable figures in the crypto industry.

