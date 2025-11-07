හුවමාරුවDEX+
ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගන්නවෙළඳපොළස්පොට්ෆියුචර්ස්500XEarnසිදුවීම්
සජීවී GEI BEAR සඳහා අද මිල 0.00281882 USD කි. GEI සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි GEI මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

GEI ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

GEI මිල තොරතුරු

GEI යනු කුමක්ද

GEI නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

GEI ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

GEI මිල පුරෝකථනය

GEI BEAR ලාංඡනය

GEI BEAR මිල (GEI)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 GEI සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

$0.00281882
-1.20%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තොරතුරු එකතු කරන්නෙකු ලෙස පමණි.
USD
GEI BEAR (GEI) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 17:40:58 (UTC+8)

GEI BEAR (GEI) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0.00282886
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0.00286538
24H ඉහළ

$ 0.00282886
$ 0.00286538
$ 0.00821529
$ 0.00139935
-1.03%

-1.27%

-5.97%

-5.97%

GEI BEAR (GEI) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල $0.00281882. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0.00282886 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0.00286538 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර GEI වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. GEIහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.00821529 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0.00139935 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව GEI පසුගිය පැය තුල, -1.03% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -1.27% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -5.97% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

GEI BEAR (GEI) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 195.68K
--
$ 195.68K
69.42M
69,420,539.8469265
GEI BEAR හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 195.68K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 69.42M සමඟින් GEI හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 69420539.8469265 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 195.68K කි.

GEI BEAR (GEI) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, GEI BEARහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, GEI BEARහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0006964399 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, GEI BEARහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0000206038 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, GEI BEARහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.001873832045074339 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0-1.27%
දින 30 යි$ +0.0006964399+24.71%
දින 60 යි$ +0.0000206038+0.73%
දින 90 යි$ -0.001873832045074339-39.93%

GEI BEAR (GEI) යනු කුමක්ද

GEI BEAR ($GEI) is a community-driven meme token built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It was born from the resilient spirit of XRP holders who have withstood years of market skepticism, ridicule, and doubt—particularly from critics dubbed "GEI Bears." Rather than remain passive, the XRP community chose to answer with humor, memes, and a bold new token that turns mockery into motivation.

GEI BEAR aims to become the unofficial meme ambassador of the XRPL, blending entertainment, community engagement, and blockchain functionality. In an era where meme coins capture mass attention and cultural power, GEI BEAR takes a unique position by representing a specific subculture within crypto: those who never gave up on XRP. By embracing satire and internet culture, the project energizes a new wave of XRP holders who want more than just passive investment—they want fun, community, and identity.

The token features zero tax on buy and sell transactions, making it frictionless to trade and ideal for fast-paced meme coin markets. It is fully deployed on the XRP Ledger, taking advantage of the network’s high-speed, low-cost, and eco-friendly design. With a total supply of 69,420,589 $GEI, the project embraces meme culture to its core while ensuring supply is capped for scarcity.

Beyond trading, $GEI is also the key to accessing the GEI BEAR NFT collection on xrp.cafe, where holders can collect, trade, and show off bear-themed NFTs with rarity traits. These NFTs strengthen community bonds and add another layer of engagement and utility to the ecosystem.

The GEI BEAR community thrives on Twitter, Telegram, and expanding platforms like TikTok, where memes, updates, and events foster ongoing interaction. The team is also exploring future use cases such as governance voting, exclusive holder events, and staking or burn mechanics—all driven by community input.

Importantly, GEI BEAR makes no claim of utility beyond its entertainment and community value. It is intentionally transparent as a meme coin—but one backed by purpose, culture, and relentless community energy.

Whether you’re a long-time XRP supporter or new to the world of crypto memes, GEI BEAR invites you to laugh, hold, and join the movement that turns doubt into digital gold.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

GEI BEAR (GEI) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

GEI BEAR මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ GEI BEAR (GEI) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ GEI BEAR (GEI) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? GEI BEAR සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් GEI BEAR මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

GEI දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

GEI BEAR (GEI) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

GEI BEARGEI හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් GEI ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: GEI BEAR (GEI) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

GEI BEAR (GEI) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද GEI හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0.00281882 USD වේ.
GEI සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
GEI සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0.00281882 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
GEI BEAR හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
GEI සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 195.68K USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
GEI හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
GEI හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 69.42M USD වේ.
GEI හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0.00821529 USD ක ATH මිලක් GEI අත්කර ගති.
GEI හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0.00139935 USD ක ATL මිලක් GEI අත්කර ගති.
GEI හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
GEI සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී GEI වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව GEI මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා GEI මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 17:40:58 (UTC+8)

GEI BEAR (GEI) කර්මාන්තයේ වැදගත් යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්

කාලය (UTC+8)වර්ගයතොරතුරු
11-07 01:12:41කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

